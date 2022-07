*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we lived in the city, there were three young men who lived across the street from us. They were brothers, and they were drug dealers. Believe me, you didn't want to live near a drug dealer back then because their customers made so much noise. I think things are quieter now, but I'm not sure. We've since moved out of the city.

19 DAYS AGO