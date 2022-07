OCEAN CITY, NJ – It wasn’t a typical day at the beach for victims of vehicle burglary in Ocean City on Friday, and now police here are trying to identify the culprits. “The Ocean City Police Department is currently investigating thefts from vehicles in the area of 48th Street,” the department said today. “The thefts occurred during the early morning hours of July 15, 2022. The three suspects are in the attached photos and all three subjects were carrying towels while committing the thefts.”

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO