Griffin Free Public Library to Host Annual Book Sale

A proposed mixed-use development planned for the corner of Maplewood Avenue and Deer Street in Portsmouth has received generally favorable reviews from the city’s Historic District Commission. Developer Thomas Hamilton Balon Jr. is proposing to build the development at 161 Deer St., which will feature commercial and retail space on the first floor with three floors of residential and a penthouse above. He previously told the board the average size of the 19 proposed residential units in the project will be 2,400 square feet, and will be either apartments or condominiums. According to the Portsmouth Herald, the proposed development is located where Deer Street Associates had proposed building one of four mixed-use projects in cooperation with the city, but none of the projects have broken ground.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 8 HOURS AGO