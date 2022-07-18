ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Water company asks Monmouth, Ocean county residents to switch to odd/even system of watering lawns

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Hot temperatures and dry conditions have forced a water company to ask for volunteer restrictions in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

American Water wants residents in the counties to switch to the odd/even system of watering lawns, matching your address with the corresponding odd or even day of the month.

MORE: 20 handy tips to conserve water and save money this summer

They also want you to water either in the early morning hours or late in the day to avoid evaporation. Exceptions are watering of new sod or seed, private wells, or commercial use such as nurseries, farm stands or athletic fields.

These are just voluntary measures. American Water is asking for these to avoid the potential of more stringent restrictions later this summer if we maintain this hot dry weather pattern.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
POLITICS
News 12

News 12

