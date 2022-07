MANASSAS, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A driver has been arrested after police say he was intoxicated, crashed into another car and fled the scene of the accident with a 2-year-old girl. Ricardo Ayala Crespin was driving a 2013 Infiniti JX35 north on Sudley Road approaching Balls Ford Road in Manassas on Sunday around 12:42 a.m. when he failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2018 Mercedes GLA250, according to Prince William County Police.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO