Today is National Daiquiri Day and a local family-owned business is making some of the best in town. Owner Juanita Jackson started the business a little over four years ago, and the rest is local frozen drink history. Today they offer 45 different daiquiris and some delicious tacos and boudin balls as well. You can also get a gallon of daiquiris to go. So, if you want to beat the Houston heat, check them out and support your local small businesses at 7330 Southwest Freeway, Suite D.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO