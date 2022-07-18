ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Monday Memories: Only one captain can sail this ship

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XE7z0_0gjRLFhZ00

An old tire inner tube is the perfect craft, if you don’t mind getting soaked.

In this 1954 Blade archive photo, twins Ronald and Donald Blake, 7, of Toledo, valiantly try to right their ship.

Trying to climb aboard the slippery tube is half the fun, and moving to the same side is a certain recipe for a dunking.

The boys were having a blast keeping cool on a sunny day at a Lake Erie beach.

