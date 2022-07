As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, July 18:. On 07-11-2022 a deputy was on patrol observed a UTV being operated at a high rate of speed crossing USH 8 at Bill France Way in the Town of Bradley. The deputy stopped the UTV and found that the driver a Tomahawk man, 30, to be showing signs of impairment. After a series of SFSTs the driver was taken into custody for operating a UTV under the influence. He was later released to a responsible party.

