Columbus, OH

Jack Johnson, former Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman, eats ice cream out of Stanley Cup

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

Even though Jack Johnson won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche, he made due on a promise this weekend in Dublin.

While on the ice after helping beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games, the former Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman told reporters that his kids wanted to eat ice cream out of one of the oldest trophies awarded in sports. Saturday, Johnson, with the trophy in hand, escorted his three children and their friends to Dell's Ice Cream and Coffee to fulfill the wish.

"I made sure with the keepers here (of the cup) if it was OK to eat ice cream out of it and they said, 'Yeah, have at it,' so I was able to keep my promise to the kids," Johnson told NHL.com .

Johnson then carried the trophy across the street to Hellas Carryout for a lunch with family and friends.

Blue Jackets keep Blankenburg: Blue Jackets extend Nick Blankenburg with two-year deal after impressive debut

Blue Jackets send message: Johnny Gaudreau helps Blue Jackets refute negative perception: 'It's so unfair'

Former Ohio State and Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk , Johnson's brother-in-law, was at Dell's with the former Blue Jackets defensemen, who, in seven seasons in Columbus from 2011-18, scored 36 goals and recorded 118 assists.

"We didn't want to jinx it, but we all started daydreaming and fantasizing what he would do with the Stanley Cup when it was his turn to win the Cup," Hawk told NHL.com. "He talked about having the kids eat ice cream out of it. I think the fact that it's here, I know Jack said a million times, 'I'm just pumped everybody gets to be a part of this."

In 11 postseason games for the Blue Jackets , Johnson scored four goals and five assists.

Johnson spent two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and one for the New York Rangers before playing 74 games for the Avalanche, scoring one goal and recording eight assists.

Johnson is currently an unrestricted free agent.

NBC Sports Chicago

The Stanley Cup makes a return to Chicago

But, it's not what you think. J.T. Compher, left winger for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche and Northbrook native, brought the cup to the Chicago suburbs to celebrate their 4-2 series victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. He took batting practice for the cup, took pictures with fans for...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Johnny Gaudreau spills details behind shocking Blue Jackets move that spoiled Devils signing

In what easily the most surprising move in 2022 NHL free agency, the Columbus Blue Jackets emerged, seemingly out of nowhere, and signed Johnny Gaudreau to a massive seven-year deal. It had been widely reported that Gaudreau had no interest in returning to Calgary, but the expectation was that he’d look to play closer to where he grew up on the East Coast. The New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, and New York Islanders were all among the favorites to land the star forward in free agency, but now the 28-year-old has opened up on what led him to join the Blue Jackets, via Spittin Chiclets.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Penguins Set to Become Oldest Team in the NHL

The resurgence of the Pittsburgh Penguins as cup contenders in the mid-2010s depended on skill and speed. A factor in that shift was the insurgence of young talent from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins of the AHL. No such cavalry is coming for next year's team, leaving the Penguins with the oldest roster in the NHL.
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins General Manager Confident in Tristan Jarry's Ability in Net

While the Pittsburgh Penguins have been making plenty of decisions regarding the skaters in the lineup, what does the future look like in net?. Tristan Jarry is entering the final year of his contract and many have wonder about his future with the Penguins. Various sources across hockey have said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Jeff Petry Personifies What Penguins Needed on Defense

Heading into the opening of free agency, many questioned the Penguin's roster as it appeared they were setting up to bring back the same roster as last season. Less than a week later, general manager Ron Hextall has put that notion to bed by shuffling the deck on his blue line with two trades over the weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Pittsburgh Penguins: The newest players speak for the first time

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have been busy in recent days, signing their first-round draft pick, Owen Pickering, as well as making moves to bolster their NHL roster ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. GM Ron Hextall recently traded defensemen John Marino and Mike Matheson and brought in veteran right-handed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Red Wings hire Jay Varady as assistant coach

Varady, 44, has spent the last four seasons as a coach in the Arizona Coyotes organization, including three seasons as head coach of the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners from 2018-20 and 2021-22. During his tenure with the Roadrunners, Varady compiled a 93-84-11-6 record and led the team to its first-ever Pacific Division title in 2019-20. He also served as head coach of the Pacific Division at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. Before returning for his second stint with the Roadrunners in 2021-22, Varady made his debut behind an NHL bench as an assistant coach for the Coyotes during the 2020-21 campaign, helping the team to a 24-26-6 record.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Johnny Gaudreau almost signed with Devils before Blue Jackets called

The hockey world was shocked last week when top free agent Johnny Gaudreau decided to sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets, though he maintains it shouldn’t have come as such a surprise. In a lengthy interview on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Gaudreau confirmed that he was talking with the New Jersey Devils before eventually deciding to sign with Columbus:
COLUMBUS, OH
