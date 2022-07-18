ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Cameron County to host passport fair

By Xochilt Lagunas
 2 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An influx of travelers without passports is causing long lines at Brownsville international bridges.

Beatriz Losoya, the Passport Manager at the Cameron County District Clerk’s Office, said the majority of people crossing from Mexico into the United States do not have proper passport documentation.

“The U.S. Department of State contacted us and asked us if we were willing to open our doors and host a passport fair,” said Losoya. “Our goal is to reach out to families now in the summer that these kids are out of school.”

At one point the turnaround for applying for and receiving a passport book or card was four to five months. However, with an increase in summer travel, Losoya said the U.S. Department of State is speeding up the process.

“Regular routine it’s eight to eleven weeks and expedited would be five to seven but I believe that the U.S. Department of State, they are working pretty fast because in my personal experience it’s been four weeks only,” said Losoya.

Losoya said passport fair walk-ins will be available on July 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and August 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cameron County Courthouse.

Passport photos will also be taken on the same day and the goal is to have a passport fair each month.

Losoya added passport books are $130 for adults and $100 for children. The passport card is $30 for adults and $15 for children.

Norma Rodriguez the Passport Facility Administrator for the City of McAllen said they also plan to hold additional fairs.

“We still have citizens waiting to process their application,” said Rodriguez. “We are planning to host another fair in the future.”

For more information call (956) 544-0886 or email passport@co.cameron.tx.us .

Comments / 1

been.there.done.that
2d ago

What for? The illegals don’t have passports and they let them in. Or maybe they just want to make some money off us legals.

Reply
2
