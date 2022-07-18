ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man sleeping on Coney Island Beach run over by truck

By Luke Funk
fox5ny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - A man was run over and killed by a Parks Department truck while...

www.fox5ny.com

Shore News Network

Four People Shot on Rockaway Avenue in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – A black male being chased by others in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn pulled a gun and began firing on Sunday. Police said four people were shot and wounded during the shooting that took place around 8:11 pm near the intersection of Livonia Avenue and Rockaway Avenue.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Parks vehicle hits, kills man sleeping on Coney Island beach

Hungry birds get a snack from a kind Boardwalk visitor. Photo: Lore Croghan/Brooklyn Eagle A man who was sleeping on the beach at Coney Island was struck and killed by a New York City parks department truck early Monday, police said. The unidentified man was lying in the sand when...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan shooting: Boy, 14, struck in East Harlem dies of wounds

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — The 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in East Harlem has died of his injuries, according to the NYPD. The victim, now identified by police as Justin Streeter, was one of two teen boys shot shortly after leaving a deli near East 128th Street and Lexington Avenue […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

3 people shot outside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD says three males were shot on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Wednesday. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in front of 1115 Rutland Rd. outside the Sutter Av.-Rutland Rd. subway station in Brownsville. EMS took the victims to Brookdale Hospital. Their conditions were not known. Three men...
#Nypd#Accident#Parks Department
wfxrtv.com

WATCH: Van falls into sinkhole on rainy day in NYC

NEW YORK (WPIX) – A sinkhole large enough to swallow an entire van opened up on a street in the Bronx during a rainy Monday in New York City. Police cordoned off the area in the neighborhood of Morris Park after the sinkhole formed, with bits of street continuing to slowly fall away as spectators stood and watched. Pieces of the pavement eventually began to crumble under the wheels of a white van parked along Radcliff Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Prospect Park murder: Man found stabbed in Brooklyn greenspace

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was found fatally stabbed inside Prospect Park and a suspect arrested on a murder charge, according to authorities. Miguel Andrews, 37, was found unresponsive with stab wounds to his torso and arms at the northern tip of the park near Grand Army Plaza around 2:30 a.m. Monday, officials […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Haunting photo shows missing GA man on NYC streets

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — When Kim Crown got off the elevated subway train at Lorimer Street on July 5, she didn’t expect to see a cousin she barely knew, sitting on a bench and wearing tattered jeans. “I work in a predominantly Hasidic Jewish community,” Crown told PIX11 News, “so you don’t see a lot of […]
NBC New York

Man With Autism Beaten in NYC Building Lobby by Rod-Wielding Attacker: Cops

Police are looking for a stranger they say attacked a 33-year-old man with autism in a Brooklyn building lobby last week. The victim was seated in the lobby of a building near York and Gold streets around 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, when cops say the stranger approached him and started to hit him multiple times with an object.

