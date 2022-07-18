Man sleeping on Coney Island Beach run over by truck

NEW YORK (WPIX) – A sinkhole large enough to swallow an entire van opened up on a street in the Bronx during a rainy Monday in New York City. Police cordoned off the area in the neighborhood of Morris Park after the sinkhole formed, with bits of street continuing to slowly fall away as spectators stood and watched. Pieces of the pavement eventually began to crumble under the wheels of a white van parked along Radcliff Avenue.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO