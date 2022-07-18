Man sleeping on Coney Island Beach run over by truck

NEW YORK, NY – A black male being chased by others in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn pulled a gun and began firing on Sunday. Police said four people were shot and wounded during the shooting that took place around 8:11 pm near the intersection of Livonia Avenue and Rockaway Avenue.
Hungry birds get a snack from a kind Boardwalk visitor. Photo: Lore Croghan/Brooklyn Eagle A man who was sleeping on the beach at Coney Island was struck and killed by a New York City parks department truck early Monday, police said. The unidentified man was lying in the sand when...
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — The 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in East Harlem has died of his injuries, according to the NYPD. The victim, now identified by police as Justin Streeter, was one of two teen boys shot shortly after leaving a deli near East 128th Street and Lexington Avenue […]
NEW YORK - The NYPD says three males were shot on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Wednesday. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in front of 1115 Rutland Rd. outside the Sutter Av.-Rutland Rd. subway station in Brownsville. EMS took the victims to Brookdale Hospital. Their conditions were not known. Three men...
A young Hudson Valley man with a "beautiful smile, gorgeous green eyes" and a "love" for cars lost his life in a fiery crash. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop K confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident on the Sprain Brook Parkway. Fatal Sprain Brook Parkway Crash...
NEW YORK, NY – A 31-year-old was shot and killed inside his car while working on location for a shoot for the television show Law and Order Tuesday morning. At 5:15 am, the man who was sitting in his car with a traffic cone on his roof was approached by a gunman who opened his door and fired at him multiple times, killing him.
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11)— New York City Parks Department vehicles fatally struck a man who was sleeping on the beach in Coney Island early Monday morning, authorities said. The drivers of a pickup truck and another vehicle were cleaning the sand close to Surf and Stillwell avenues around 2:30 a.m. when they ran over the […]
NEW YORK (WPIX) – A sinkhole large enough to swallow an entire van opened up on a street in the Bronx during a rainy Monday in New York City. Police cordoned off the area in the neighborhood of Morris Park after the sinkhole formed, with bits of street continuing to slowly fall away as spectators stood and watched. Pieces of the pavement eventually began to crumble under the wheels of a white van parked along Radcliff Avenue.
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police launched an investigation after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed while reserving parking spots for a "Law & Order" television show shoot in Brooklyn. According to officials, the victim was sitting in a car on Norman Avenue and North Henry Street in Greenpoint...
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was found fatally stabbed inside Prospect Park and a suspect arrested on a murder charge, according to authorities. Miguel Andrews, 37, was found unresponsive with stab wounds to his torso and arms at the northern tip of the park near Grand Army Plaza around 2:30 a.m. Monday, officials […]
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two parts of Brooklyn and an area in Queens could soon have new names. The New York City Council on Thursday approved a bill to rename McDonald and Church in Brooklyn as Little Bangladesh, Brighton Beach Avenue and Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn as Ukrainian Way, and Woodside Avenue between 76th and 79th streets in Queens as Little Thailand.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The late Larry (Lawrence) Ambrosino, a passionate educator who touched the lives of thousands of borough children in at-risk communities and mentored many of them through adulthood, will be honored at a street renaming ceremony next month. The longtime Staten Island educator died at the...
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — When Kim Crown got off the elevated subway train at Lorimer Street on July 5, she didn’t expect to see a cousin she barely knew, sitting on a bench and wearing tattered jeans. “I work in a predominantly Hasidic Jewish community,” Crown told PIX11 News, “so you don’t see a lot of […]
Police are looking for a stranger they say attacked a 33-year-old man with autism in a Brooklyn building lobby last week. The victim was seated in the lobby of a building near York and Gold streets around 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, when cops say the stranger approached him and started to hit him multiple times with an object.
