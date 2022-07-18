ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday Midday Forecast: Drying out into our Monday afternoon

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226Exl_0gjRIAOZ00

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers early. Highs around 102. In places that saw rain today, high temperatures will be in the upper-90s. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper-70s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 104. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 104. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 80. High: 100. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 78. High: 102. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 76. High: 102. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 103. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Midday Forecast: Hot, dry, and breezy for Tuesday

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, hot, and breezy. Highs around 104. Heat index up to 112. Wind: S 15-20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, very warm, and breezy. Lows in the upper-70s. Wind: S 20 mph. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, hot, and breezy. Highs around 105. Wind: S 15-20 mph. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
WWL-AMFM

Hot with a few storms

This week will be hotter with a few storms here and there. “Get ready for a classic summer week along the Gulf Coast and It'll be a little hotter than last week. Afternoon high temperatures will range from 93-95 for most with a few possible hotter. Heat index values will top out between 103-108,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Heavy rain and localized flooding are expected today

The unorganized weather disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will lead to patchy downpours through the week. “Just like the past couple days, we'll keep an eye on downpours thanks to our tropical disturbance. The disturbance is sitting near the coast and likely won't develop much more at all thanks to proximity to land and dry air nearby. We will see hit or miss downpours through the rest of the week, but not everyone will see heavy rain everyday,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas A&M wide receiver arrested

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: As of Wednesday afternoon, Texas A&M University wide receiver Ainias Smith was released from the Brazos County Jail on bond after being arrested early Wednesday morning. Texas A&M University Police Lieutenant Bobby Richardson tells FOX 44 News that Smith was pulled on University Drive around 2:15 a.m. after he […]
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KETK / FOX51 News

How to register for the FBI Dallas recruitment information session

DALLAS (KETK) – FBI Dallas is holding a registration for Local Diversity Agent Recruitment information session next week. The FBI is looking for “smart, curious people from all backgrounds who are passionate about helping others and making the world better.” Representatives from the Dallas Division will be available to help you learn more about the […]
DALLAS, TX
WWL-AMFM

Hot weather is coming with some storms

More hot and wet weather on the way. “An upper-level ridge is building in this week, so expect temperatures to crank up a few degrees through the week. Highs will approach the mid-90s for most through the next seven days, but a few could see the upper 90s toward the middle/end of the week. The chance for rain will be spotty, but a few t-storms will pop each afternoon. Morning popup showers will happen near the coast each day,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man in critical condition after shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man is in critical condition after an East Texas shooting. Officials are investigating the incident that happened around 10 a.m. in Texarkana on Sunday at the intersection of W. 10th and Waterall Streets. A 36-year-old man from Hooks was shot. Detectives said they believe...
TEXARKANA, TX
WWL-AMFM

More rain is expected today

Heavy downpours today could lead to localized street flooding. “Scattered downpours continue Thursday with a 60-70% chance for rain. There will be a few morning showers, but the highest chance comes during the early afternoon. Any downpour will move slow, so it could dump a quick 1-2 inches of rain,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy