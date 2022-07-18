Monday Midday Forecast: Drying out into our Monday afternoon

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers early. Highs around 102. In places that saw rain today, high temperatures will be in the upper-90s. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper-70s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 104. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 104. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 80. High: 100. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 78. High: 102. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 76. High: 102. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 103. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

