BARRON COUNTY -- Do you know someone who has been impacted by the caregiver crisis? The shortage of caregivers to support people is resulting in unnecessary, prolonged hospitalizations which has both emotional and financial impact. It also puts immense pressure on our local hospitals who are unable to discharge patients due to a lack of skilled and unskilled caregivers at local nursing homes, residential facilities, or in the person’s own home.

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO