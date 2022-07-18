Brill, Whitfield for school board

School Board District 3

In normal times, competent, experienced School Board incumbents such as Karen Brill in Palm Beach County District 3 aren’t seriously challenged for re-election unless there is sound reason to replace them.

With local school boards emerging as an epicenter of society’s culture wars, and Gov. Ron DeSantis leading the charge in Florida by politicizing school board health mandates, while seeking to ban certain lessons, conversations and even books from schools, and promising to get involved as never before in local school board policy, as well as in what are supposed to be nonpartisan school board races, these are far from normal times.

Of the candidates in the Aug. 23 primary election, Brill, 63, is best equipped to meet the times on behalf of county students. Brill’s challengers are Connor Frontera, Bailey Lashells and Kristen Stevenson, whose campaigns are rooted in the growing movement. None comes close to the high-performing incumbent in qualifications or ability to inspire confidence.

Brill, 65, a broker associate and the board’s vice chair, first won election to the board in 2010, defeated several challengers in 2014 and was unopposed in 2018. A strong advocate for students with disabilities, whose four children were educated in county schools, she brings not only a parent's perspective but experience managing a multibillion-dollar budget and working with unions. She cites increasing student achievement and school safety among her priorities.

Among challengers Frontera, a 29-year-old law clerk, Lashells, a 38-year-old photography business owner, and Stevenson, a 41-year-old, full-time mother, none lend confidence in their ability to address legitimate parental concerns well. Lashells seems to be exploiting her daughters’ questionable 40 days suspension last year for refusing to wear a mask. Frontera’s gun-show campaigning is in particularly poor taste.

Regarding the hot-button issues that the governor and her challengers are looking to exacerbate, Brill said the district must continue teaching with fidelity. “Now more than ever,” she said, “we need experience and stability.” We agree.

School Board District 4

Erica Whitfield has provided excellent service in the Palm Beach County School Board’s District 4 since being chosen by voters in 2014. She deserves reelection.

“I have been the most stable and the most calm voice” on the board, said the 44-year-old former Palm Beach County Health Department employee and former wellness coordinator for the school district's food department.

Whitfield’s special interest in community health, her qualifications such as her academic degrees in public health, and her decades of health-related employment and activism, have been of clear benefit to the district. As she said, she has “built out her board work” as well as her lifestyle “to be a liaison between the schools and community.”

Whitfield’s priorities include maintaining the district’s fiscal responsibility, ensuring students and teachers are safe at school, supporting student and staff mental health, and improving literacy. She would like to expand the school police force by hiring more officers. A welcome priority on which she may be particularly helpful is in addressing child homelessness.

She also noted, “We are mandated by the state to teach about African American history, the Holocaust and Women/Gender Studies and that hasn’t changed. Our job is to develop curriculum that complies with state guidelines and I believe our district does a great job doing that.”

It is difficult to imagine, as the Jan. 6 House Congressional Committee Investigations continue to unfold before Americans and the world, how District 4 voters could fathom replacing Whitfield with Angelique Contreras.

Contreras, 32, a homemaker and certified insurance broker known for grandstanding to denounce county commissioners' mask mandate in 2020, has acknowledged she was present at the Capitol Hill insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

She points out that she never entered the Capitol building, and state and federal court records show Contreras has not been charged with any crime. But as Whitfield correctly told The Post, “My opponent has shown a lack of judgment and has the wrong experience to be on the School Board.”

Whitfield’s experience, understanding of district policies, and judgment, make her voters’ clear choice.