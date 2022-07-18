ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 25 Miami Dolphins players countdown: No. 4 is Terron Armstead

By Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
This is The Palm Beach Post's Top 25 countdown of Dolphins players entering the 2022 season. We'll reveal multiple players each week throughout the summer, as ranked by our reporters using the simple criteria of — who's the better player right now?

Terron Armstead hasn't even practiced with the Dolphins yet, as he rehabilitates from offseason knee surgery.

But the veteran left tackle has a reputation that precedes itself.

"I like the tackle Armstead," Dolphins edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah said after Armstead signed. "That force on offense, that dawg, we needed that."

Added offensive lineman Austin Jackson: "He’s a dawg to the dawgs, definitely for sure... Now we've got more bite."

Miami gave Armstead a five-year, $75 million contract to protect Tua Tagovailoa and to be a stabilizing anchor for a youthful offensive line.

Armstead, who turns 31 on Saturday, was a three-time Pro Bowler with the New Orleans Saints. Last season, he allowed a grand total of one sack.

Protect my guy:Terron Armstead pledges to protect Tua Tagovailoa

Schad:Dolphins deliver two offensive stars and now we can fairly evaluate Tua

Big Fish:Dolphins land three-time Pro Bowl lineman Terron Armstead

Armstead is the best left tackle Miami has had since Laremy Tunsil. And he's the best left tackle they've signed in free agency since Branden Albert.

Last season, Armstead played only eight games and was graded by Pro Football Focus as the 26th best offensive tackle in the NFL. But in the previous six seasons, Armstead was ranked: seventh, ninth, first, 18th, 14th, first.

The Dolphins have solidified arguably the most important position on an NFL team after quarterback. Armstead is a solid professional and also a team leader.

Why we ranked Terron Armstead fourth

Since Tunsil was sent to Houston, he's become a Pro Bowler and the trade has also paid massive dividends for the Dolphins.

But left tackle has been a Miami sore spot. Some of the players who have started there include Jackson, Julien Davenport, J'Marcus Webb and Jesse Davis.

And none of them has performed well enough.

Enter Armstead, who is very athletic, which should make him a nice fit for Miami's new zone offensive attack. He is agile and has very good footwork.

And he has prototypical size and strength.

"Protect (Tua)," Armstead said of his goal at an introductory news conference.

Armstead's arrival should change the entire complexion of Miami's offensive line.

Where we see Terron Armstead headed

When healthy, Armstead should perform at a Pro Bowl level.

"I’ve got goals and aspirations that I haven’t necessarily touched yet," Armstead said. "So I’m chasing them.”

Yes, he's an excellent pass protector and a dangerous run blocker, but more than anything, Armstead is a proven commodity.

He is an answer instead of an unknown. And, importantly, he is said to be a solid individual, which is important when making this type of ATM withdrawal.

Armstead should benefit from reuniting with Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith, who once coached in New Orleans. And he's also looking forward to playing for run game expert Mike McDaniel, his new head coach.

"He uses your strengths and abilities, which was another factor with me signing to Miami," Armstead said. "The offensive scheme and the fit I think is perfect for what I do best. Be explosive, physical, get out and run.”

Back in December, The Post identified Armstead as the No. 1 target for the Dolphins in free agency. And Grier and the Dolphins didn't just land any free agent.

They landed Numero Uno.

Joe Schad is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post part of the USA Today Florida Network. You can reach him at jschad@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

