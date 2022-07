It’s the most expensive Z06 ever but it’s still one of the best performance car bargains. The Corvette Z06 has always been one of the greatest performance car bargains. It's always been priced like a sports car, while packing supercar performance and speed. However, Chevy recently released its pricing for the new C8-generation Corvette Z06 and this time it's priced more like a supercar, starting at $106,395, and it will be available to order starting July 28. That makes it almost $25,000 more than the previous C7-gen Z06.

