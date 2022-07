Getting pulled over by the police is usually a nerve-wracking experience as you wonder what exactly will be the consequences of your actions on the road. While most people just take their punishment with little to no complaining, others seem to believe the officer of the law issuing a citation deserves to be verbally dressed down. Then there’s Flagler County commissioner chairman Joseph Mullins who was so irate he told a Florida Highway Patrol trooper “I run the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his Ferrari 459 Spider.

