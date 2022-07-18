Trenton Rotary Club honored for participation in Rotary Foundation

An employee promotion has been announced by the Grundy County Commission. Chris Ward has been named the Road and Bridge Supervisor for Grundy County. He’s been employed since 2015 with the department. Ward will succeed Martin Chapman as Road and Bridge Supervisor. Chapman is retiring but began employment with Grundy County, 19 years ago on April 30th of 2003. Grundy County will be advertising for a road and bridge employee. The commission says applicants with a Class A commercial driver’s license (CDL) are preferred. Training is available if needed.

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO