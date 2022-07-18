Special Weather Statement issued for Denali, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Gusty Winds with Very Low Humidity Today and Thursday .Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Siskiyou and Modoc counties today. Thursday afternoon and evening will be similarly dry, but slightly stronger winds are expected across Oregon and this is likely to result in critical fire weather conditions for portions of Klamath and Lake counties, in addition to much of Modoc and eastern Siskiyou counties. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284 AND 285 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284 AND 285 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * Impacts: Gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...All of Fire Weather Zone 285 except the southwest corner, and the northern portions of Fire Weather Zone 284. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

MODOC COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO