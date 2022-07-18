ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Special Weather Statement issued for Denali, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 05:15:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-20 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Denali; Eastern Alaska Range More Rain in the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aroostook, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aroostook; Penobscot The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Aroostook County in northern Maine Northern Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 421 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles southeast of Bridgewater to 11 miles northwest of Smyrna Mills, moving southeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Houlton, Hodgdon, Island Falls, Smyrna, Mount Chase, Oxbow, Cary Plantation, Dudley Township, Smyrna Mills, Littleton, Linneus, Monticello, Oakfield, New Limerick, Ludlow, Merrill, Cary, Dyer Brook, Hersey and Dudley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BAYFIELD DOUGLAS IRON PRICE SAWYER WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Daniels; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR DANIELS...ROOSEVELT...NORTHEASTERN VALLEY AND NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 603 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Peerless to 15 miles northeast of Lustre to 8 miles northwest of Wolf Point, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wolf Point, Scobey, Poplar, Opheim, Richland, Flaxville, Port Of Whitetail, Lustre, Madoc, Bredette, Port Of Scobey, Redstone, Whitetail, Peerless, Frazer, Oswego, Daleview, Four Buttes, West Fork and Volt. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Western Klamath National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Western Klamath National Forest Gusty Winds with Very Low Humidity Today and Thursday .Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Siskiyou and Modoc counties today. Thursday afternoon and evening will be similarly dry, but slightly stronger winds are expected across Oregon and this is likely to result in critical fire weather conditions for portions of Klamath and Lake counties, in addition to much of Modoc and eastern Siskiyou counties. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280 AND 625 * Impacts: Gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: - In Northern CA...Portions of Fire Weather Zone 280 including Sawyers Bar, Scott Bar, the Klamath River Valley between Seiad Valley and Klamath River, and areas in and around the Scott Valley including Etna, Greenview, and Fort Jones. - In South Central OR...The southern portions of Fire Weather Zone 625 generally above 5000 feet around Adel. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Healy, AK
Alaska State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Carlton; Cook; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake; Lake of the Woods; Roseau; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CARLTON COOK ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE LAKE OF THE WOODS ROSEAU ST. LOUIS
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Franklin County in northern New York St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 529 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Lisbon to near Ogdensburg to near Morristown to near Jacques Cartier State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Potsdam, Ogdensburg, Canton, Norfolk, Lisbon, De Kalb, Parishville, Colton, Morley, Degrasse, Carry Falls Reservoir, Waddington, Richville, Madrid, Rensselaer Falls, Norwood, Edwardsville, Hermon, Chipman and Heuvelton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: New Castle SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE NEW CASTLE
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
#Alaska Range#Special Weather Statement#Landslides#Denali#Interior#Kantishna
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Okaloosa and east central Santa Rosa Counties through 445 PM CDT At 405 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Baker, or 13 miles southwest of Crestview, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Okaloosa and east central Santa Rosa Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or hard-topped vehicle. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Target Area: Southern Lake County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lake County through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Mascotte, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Lake County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties Gusty Winds with Very Low Humidity Today and Thursday .Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Siskiyou and Modoc counties today. Thursday afternoon and evening will be similarly dry, but slightly stronger winds are expected across Oregon and this is likely to result in critical fire weather conditions for portions of Klamath and Lake counties, in addition to much of Modoc and eastern Siskiyou counties. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280 AND 625 * Impacts: Gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: - In Northern CA...Portions of Fire Weather Zone 280 including Sawyers Bar, Scott Bar, the Klamath River Valley between Seiad Valley and Klamath River, and areas in and around the Scott Valley including Etna, Greenview, and Fort Jones. - In South Central OR...The southern portions of Fire Weather Zone 625 generally above 5000 feet around Adel. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
LAKE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-22 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:47:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-21 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Elevated Water Levels Continue on the Tanana River The Tanana River continues to run near bankfull at some locations between Tok and Manley Hot Springs. Water levels on the Tanana River are expected to remain high through the week. Expect many gravel bars to remain underwater, with increased debris moving downriver. For the latest river conditions go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Bristol, Russell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Russell; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sullivan County in east Tennessee Central Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bristol Va, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Walnut Hill, Glade Spring, Damascus, Emory-Meadow View, Rosedale and Lindell. This includes the following highways Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 73 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 34. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The hot temperatures will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Phillips HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures today 90 to 100. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph late this afternoon, tonight, and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon for the heat. For the strong winds, starting at 3 pm today and continuing through 3 pm Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clay, Quitman, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Quitman; Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Clay, Randolph, northwestern Calhoun and southeastern Quitman Counties in southwestern Georgia through 600 PM EDT At 518 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cuthbert, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cuthbert, Shellman, Bellville, Springvale Station, Pachitla, Carnegie, Moye, Peterson Hill, Coles, White House, Crossroads, Randolph Co A/p, Fountain Bridge, Goffs Mill, Shivers Mill, Coleman, Morris, Martins Crossroads, Brooksville and Benevolence. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 14:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-20 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO AND NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 306 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hanover to 9 miles north of Pueblo Depot, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eastern Pueblo, Boone, Avondale, Hanover and Pueblo Depot. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding

Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
TRAVEL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Gusty Winds with Very Low Humidity Today and Thursday .Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Siskiyou and Modoc counties today. Thursday afternoon and evening will be similarly dry, but slightly stronger winds are expected across Oregon and this is likely to result in critical fire weather conditions for portions of Klamath and Lake counties, in addition to much of Modoc and eastern Siskiyou counties. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284 AND 285 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284 AND 285 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * Impacts: Gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...All of Fire Weather Zone 285 except the southwest corner, and the northern portions of Fire Weather Zone 284. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Daniels, Dawson, Fergus, Garfield, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Daniels; Dawson; Fergus; Garfield; Hill; Liberty; McCone; Petroleum; Phillips; Prairie; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley; Wibaux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 474 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE CHOUTEAU DANIELS DAWSON FERGUS GARFIELD HILL LIBERTY MCCONE PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN VALLEY WIBAUX
BLAINE COUNTY, MT

