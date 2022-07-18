ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBC offering donors chance to win Bengals season tickets

By Katie Shatsby
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Community Blood Center (CBC) is offering a chance to win 2022 Bengals season tickets for blood donors.

The CBC said that they have an urgent need for type O blood this summer and are offering a new incentive to help overcome the mid-summer decline in blood supply.

According to the CBC, if you register to donate from July 18 through 30 at any CBC mobile drive or at the donation center, you will automatically be entered into a drawing for a pair of 2022 Bengals season tickets. The package includes all 10 home games, beginning with the preseason opener on Aug. 12.

You can make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220. You can also register in the new Donor Time app.

