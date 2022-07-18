ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Doodle celebrates German composer, physicist Oskar Sala

By Karen Butler
 2 days ago
July 18 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates what would have been the 112th birthday of German physicist and electronic music composer Oskar Sala.

The son of a singer mother and ophthalmologist father was fascinated by music, particularly the violin, piano and the trautonium, from the time he was a boy and he grew up to become a pioneer in the electronic musical field of subharmonics.

Sala studied physics and composition at school and developed a new instrument called the mixture-trautonium, which he used to produce music and sound effects like bird cries, hammering and door and window slams that were heard in television, radio and film projects such as Rosemary and The Birds.

He donated his original mixture-trautonium to the German Museum for Contemporary Technology in 1995.

Sala died in 2002 at the age of 92.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

