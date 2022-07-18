Google Doodle celebrates German composer, physicist Oskar Sala

July 18 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates what would have been the 112th birthday of German physicist and electronic music composer Oskar Sala.

The son of a singer mother and ophthalmologist father was fascinated by music, particularly the violin, piano and the trautonium, from the time he was a boy and he grew up to become a pioneer in the electronic musical field of subharmonics.

Sala studied physics and composition at school and developed a new instrument called the mixture-trautonium, which he used to produce music and sound effects like bird cries, hammering and door and window slams that were heard in television, radio and film projects such as Rosemary and The Birds.

He donated his original mixture-trautonium to the German Museum for Contemporary Technology in 1995.

Sala died in 2002 at the age of 92.