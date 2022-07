The trial for the father and son accused in the Kristin Smart case has now been delayed for at least two days. Opening statements began on Monday in the trial against Paul Flores, 45, and his 81-year-old father Ruben Flores. Paul is accused of killing the 19-year-old California Polytechnic State University freshman during an attempted rape in his dorm room on May 25, 1996, after walking Smart home from an off-campus party. Ruben is accused of helping his son dispose of Smart’s remains, which have never been found. Prosecutors believe he helped bury Smart in the backyard of his Arroyo Grande home before later digging her remains up to move them to another location.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO