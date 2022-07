State police at Lehighton reported on the following arrests made by troopers. • On June 23 at 11:03 p.m. troopers responded to the 700 block of White Street in Bowmanstown, Carbon County, for a report of a domestic incident. It was determined that Taylor Amey, 26, and Aaron Marlow, 28, both engaged in a physical altercation with one another. Both were issued citations for harassment - physical contact.

LEHIGHTON, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO