Haywood County, NC

Man accused of child sex crimes in Haywood County

By Bethany Fowler
 2 days ago
William Bobby Burnette (Source: Haywood County Sheriff’s Office)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing multiple charges including five counts of statutory rape in Haywood County.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office accused William Bobby Burnette, 71, of Waynesville, of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 15.

Deputies have charged Burnette with the following:

  • five counts of statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger
  • three counts of statutory sexual offense with a person 15 years of age or younger
  • five counts of indecent liberties with a child
  • three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child

He is currently being held in the Haywood County Detention Center on a $2.5 million bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call (828) 452-6666.

