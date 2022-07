The Director of Warren County Schools wants to reassure parents that the system is being proactive in keeping school buildings safe. After recent events like in Uvalde, Grant Swallows said that he knows school safety is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. He said while they cannot share everything, he wants parents to know they have safety measures in place in the classroom such as Nightlock Lockdown security door stoppers.

