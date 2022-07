If you're hungry for a delicious burger, you should check out these local businesses in the Cleveland area. Located in Cuyahoga Heights, 49 Street Tavern offers delicious burgers with juicy 10-ounce beef patties formed by hand. If you like your burgers simple, get the 49th Street Burger, which is topped with the standard lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese. Patrons also greatly enjoy the Sunshine Burger, which has American cheese, bacon, and a sunny side up egg. And if you're really hungry, get the Double-Decker burger, which has two 10-ounce beef patties. All burgers come with a pickle and house-made chips.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO