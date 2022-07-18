Valparaiso University’s Innovation Hub names first director

Dushan Nikolovski

Valparaiso University’s Innovation Hub, a space available to students and community members to collaborate on ideas that could launch a new business, has its first director.

Dushan Nikolovski, will serve as inaugural director of the Innovation Hub (IHub) at Valparaiso University. It’s a place for students as well as members of the Valparaiso community and Northwest Indiana business sector to connect, explore best practices and innovations, and strengthen regional industries through meaningful interactions, connections, and programs.

“The IHub will be a resource for everyone in the region,” Nikolovski said. “I am excited to connect and collaborate with students, faculty, and members of the community.”

The IHub is startup accelerator for commercialization programs, business networking socials, and guest speakers from Region businesses. Free and low-cost community workshops and classes will address the topics professionals need to understand to stay current and relevant while student consulting programs will address needs of regional businesses and industry leaders — ensuring that tomorrow’s leaders and innovators are prepared to usher in an even brighter future, college officials said.

Nikolovski will serve as a clinical associate professor of entrepreneurship. He brings more than 30 years of startup business experience to the IHub. He also spent nearly three decades teaching at Purdue University Northwest.

The IHub was funded through nearly $1.4 million received from the estate of the late Deborah “Deb” A. Tschetter, a 1971 Valpo graduate, as well as Stewart McMillan and Kathryn McMillan, who donated the building that houses the facility: Clyde H. McMillan Hall, named in memory of Stewart’s father and founder of Task Force Tips, Chief Clyde H. McMillan.

