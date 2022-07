OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Fort Walton Beach man Monday afternoon. Investigators believe the man was riding his bicycle when was struck from behind by an SUV. The 52-year-old was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead by medical staff, according to a news release from FHP.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO