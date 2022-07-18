ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Two women attacked at knifepoint in Red Line train robbery

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Two women were attacked at knifepoint in a robbery while riding a CTA Red Line train early Monday in the Loop. The pair...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in violent robbery on Red Line train

CHICAGO - A woman is facing charges after beating and robbing a man last March on a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop neighborhood. Tiarra Berry, 19, was identified by police as one of the people who attacked and robbed an 18-year-old man on March 1st on a train near the Harrison station.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

3 flee vehicle after hitting Dunkin' in Heart of Chicago crash: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Dunkin' early Wednesday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, Chicago police said. A Ford Explorer was driving east just after 1 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Cermak Road, when it turned north onto Western Avenue and crashed into the Heart of Chicago doughnut shop, damaging the glass entrance, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

15-year-old boys charged with carjacking Chicago rideshare driver at gunpoint

CHICAGO - Two 15-year-old boys have been charged after allegedly carjacking a rideshare driver at gunpoint Monday night in Stateway Gardens on the South Side. Chicago police said the teens were arrested around 11:03 a.m. Tuesday morning after allegedly carjacking a female rideshare driver in the 4300 block of South Dearborn Street approximately 13 hours earlier.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, wounded in Marquette Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting in a parked car Tuesday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 21-year-old was sitting in his car around 9:51 p.m. when someone pulled up in a silver SUV and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago car thieves are targeting this make of vehicle on the South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday after 18 cars were stolen from one South Side neighborhood in the past month. In each incident, Hyundai vehicles were stolen after their owners parked them at various locations in Chatham. Owners of the vehicles have reported their cars missing from...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

String of armed robberies involving white sedan reported overnight in Lincoln Park, Gold Coast and Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three armed robberies were reported within an hour in the Chicago area overnight All three of the incidents took place only a few miles apart and involved a white sedan. Just before 1 a.m., police said a man was standing on the sidewalk, in the 1800 block of West Division Street, in Wicker Park, when three men got out of a white sedan. The offenders took the victim's phone at gunpoint before driving away.Twenty minutes earlier in the Lincoln Park area, police said a man was standing on a sidewalk outside of a restaurant, in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue, when five men got out of a white sedan and took his phone and wallet at gunpoint. At 11:40 p.m., a man and woman were walking in Gold Coast, in the 400 block of East Ohio Street, when three men got out a white sedan with a gun. They took the man's phone and wallet and hit him in the face before driving away. Police did not confirm if these incidents are connected. The robberies are under investigation. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 26, shot while driving in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 26-year-old was traveling northbound on Ridgeway Avenue past Chicago Avenue around 7:44 a.m. when gunfire broke out, police said. He was grazed by a bullet on his right arm but refused medical treatment at...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Robbery#Attackers#Violent Crime#Cta Red Line
fox32chicago.com

Trio of armed robberies reported overnight on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - Three people were robbed by gunmen in a white sedan in separate incidents roughly an hour apart overnight across three North Side neighborhoods. The first robbery took place at 11:40 p.m. in the 400 block of East Ohio Street where a 26-year-old man was walking with a woman when three males got out of a white sedan and demanded his belongings at gunpoint, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two 15-year-old boys charged in carjacking of rideshare driver in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens have been charged with hijacking a rideshare driver at gunpoint in the Bronzeville neighborhood.Police said a 35-year-old woman was driving in the 4300 block of South Dearborn Street late Monday night, when two 15-year-old boys stole her car at gunpoint.Officers spotted the stolen vehicle around 11 a.m. Tuesday and pulled it over in the 5500 block of South Wells Street. One of the 15-year-old boys in the car was arrested, and the second tried to run off before he was captured in the 300 block of West 59th Place.Both boys have been charged with felony aggravated vehicular hijacking. The boy who fled from police also has been charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting police and obstructing identification.The boys are due to appear in Juvenile Court on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, critically wounded in Grand Crossing shooting

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times and critically wounded Monday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The 15-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:54 p.m. when someone in a red sedan started shooting in the 1000 block of East 73rd Street, police said. He was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

1 in custody after woman robbed, carjacked in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - One person is in custody after a woman was robbed and her was car stolen at gunpoint Monday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 50-year-old was walking towards her car just before 11 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard when two males walked up and demanded her belongings at gunpoint, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot to death in South Shore alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in an alley in the South Shore neighborhood. The 34-year-old was found on the ground in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso around 9:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Coles Avenue, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
ottumwaradio.com

Chicago Shooting Suspect Apprehended in Burlington

A suspect in the June shooting of a Chicago police officer was arrested in southeast Iowa last week. Jabari Edwards, 28, was apprehended by authorities in Burlington. Edwards has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder of a police officer. Edwards is accused of shooting at two officers during...
BURLINGTON, IA
WGN News

Boy, 15, critical after shot multiple times on South Side

CHICAGO — A teenage boy was critically injured after he was shot multiple times on the city’s Far South Side. Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on the 1000 block of E. 73rd St. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The teen was standing on the sidewalk when someone in a red sedan […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy