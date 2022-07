RADCLIFF (07/18/22) – An investigation is underway following a high-speed pursuit in Hardin County that left the driver of the fleeing vehicle dead. A preliminary investigation reveals that a KSP trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop along the Joe Prather Highway near I-65 Monday night when the vehicle fled. The pursuit continued westbound with speeds reaching 100 mph before turning southbound onto US 31-W. The vehicle then made a U-turn and continued northbound on 31-W before running a red light near the intersection with Gateway Crossing Boulevard. The fleeing vehicle struck three others in the intersection and caught fire in the southbound lanes. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. The occupants of the other three vehicles were transported to Baptist Health Hardin with non-life threatening injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

HARDIN COUNTY, KY