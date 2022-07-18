ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

‘Outlandish’ mishap sees car stall directly atop fallen power lines on Florida street

By Mark Price
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022GRx_0gjR8cf400
A Florida driver became trapped in a car after it stalled atop power lines July 15 on Ocala, firefighters say. The driver escaped without injuries. Facebook screenshot/C. Maxson photo

A simple stalled car turned into a life-or-death situation for one Florida driver who discovered his vehicle stopped on top of downed power lines.

It happened at 7:49 p.m. Friday, July 15, on SW 60th Avenue in Ocala — about 80 miles northwest of Orlando — and a photo shows at least six power lines were under the car. All were still live, too, Ocala Fire Rescue reported.

“What would you do if you found yourself caught inside a vehicle that turned off after moving over downed power lines?” the rescue agency asked in a Facebook post.

“Would you attempt to re-start and drive over the remaining obstacle? Would you get out of the vehicle to take a look under the hood? Or, would you remain inside and call 9-1-1? Outlandish as it may seem these were the options a driver was faced with.”

The “precarious situation” was discovered when two fire engines were sent to investigate reports a storm had downed power lines. Firefighters eventually found one car blocking travel lanes and realized it was “parked over power lines, with the driver inside.”

“Crews immediately contacted the electric company,” the department said.

“He (the driver) remained in the vehicle for 30 to 40 minutes while SECO Energy workers confirmed that the power lines were de-energized and grounded.”

The driver, who was not identified, was not injured. Rescuers say he made the right choice by not trying to get out.

“If you find yourself in a vehicle in contact with power lines while you are inside, it is critical that you stay in the car and call 9-1-1,” Ocala Fire Rescue said.

“Energized power lines can carry enough current to cause serious to lethal injuries. When finding a downed power line, it is always best to assume it is energized, report it, and remain a minimum of 10 feet away.”

Comments / 1

Related
WESH

Leesburg police: Gator wedged itself underneath cruiser

LEESBURG, Fla. — Police in Leesburg had an unusual gator encounter on Wednesday. According to a post on social media, as officers were trying to wrangle the alligator, it got stuck. "It fled under one of our traffic units at full speed and wedged itself underneath the car," they...
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man drives for mile chased by deputy with lights and siren activated

A Leesburg man was arrested after a pursuit early Saturday morning after his darkly tinted windows aroused the suspicion of law enforcement. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he noticed a gray Ford pickup truck with extremely dark tinted windows and Washington license plates. As the deputy followed the truck southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27 he saw the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Kyle Loren Bagley, throw cigarette ashes from the driver’s side window. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, Bagley ignored them. Bagley made a left turn onto Eagles Nest Road, and the deputy activated his siren to get Bagley to stop. Bagley made a hand gesture toward the deputy and kept driving until finally stopping on Skycrest Boulevard, more than a mile from where the deputy originally turned on his emergency lights. The deputy removed Bagley from the truck and placed handcuffs on him.
LEESBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Florida Street#Outlandish#Accident#Sw 60th Avenue#Seco Energy
alachuatoday.com

Woman Dead in Single Vehicle Accident

MONTEOCHA ‒ The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is currently investigating a single vehicle traffic crash which resulted in one fatality. On July 10 at approximately 10 a.m., units from Alachua County Fire Rescue, LaCrosse Fire Rescue, ShandsCair, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident in the Monteocha area of Alachua County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Whole mobile home stolen in Levy County, deputies say

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an entire mobile home that was apparently stolen. Deputies say a 48ft single wide was left by a moving company on Northeast 71st Street between Bronson and Williston in May. Site prep was still in progress and the trailer was not strapped down.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Woman without valid license arrested in Ocala after allegedly stealing rental vehicle

A 28-year-old woman was arrested after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted her behind the steering wheel of a rental vehicle that was reported stolen. On Saturday, July 16, the MCSO deputy was conducting a routine patrol around the 3000 block of NW 16th Avenue in Ocala when a red Toyota 4Runner with an Illinois license plate was observed traveling southbound on NW 16th Avenue.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon man arrested after damaging victim’s SUV, covering it in engine oil

A 42-year-old Dunnellon man was arrested after he damaged a female victim’s SUV and covered the exterior of the vehicle in engine oil. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a criminal mischief incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the female victim who stated that the incident involved Kevin Lamont Cash.
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department introduces newest member of K-9 unit

The Ocala Police Department is proud to introduce K-9 Marshal, its newest addition to the K-9 unit. K-9 Marshal is a hybrid canine – part Belgian Malinois and part German Shepherd. Born in Hungary on October 4, 2020, Marshal was purchased through Southern Coast K9 located in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Developer of car wash delays plan due to crowded field in Lady Lake

The developer of a planned car wash has hit the pause button due to a crowded field in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Commission was supposed to receive a presentation Monday evening about the proposed car wash planned East Lakeview Street and South U.S. Hwy. 27/441, just behind the existing Super Wash Car Wash. The new structure was going to include a 4,220-square-foot building, 900-square-foot detailing bay and 24 vacuum cleaning spaces.
LADY LAKE, FL
getnews.info

Ocala’s Premium Commercial Paving Contractor

Ocala Commercial Paving Inc is the number one choice commercial paving contractor in Ocala and the surrounding region. The reputable paving contractor is fully insured, bonded, licensed and certified. In an update, Ocala Commercial Paving Inc outlined the qualities that make them the number one commercial paving contractor in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
15K+
Followers
938
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy