If you go out for drinks, there are lots of breweries, wineries, and otherwise, that serve up "flights". Flights are a few smaller servings of whatever you're drinking, like beer and wine, that allow you to sample more flavors. So, instead of just one 16-ounce beer, you can enjoy 4-ounce servings of four different beers instead.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO