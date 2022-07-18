Woman connected in seven overdoses released from custody

ST. LOUIS – A Central West End woman that was charged in connection with seven overdose deaths has been released from custody.

According to court documents, Chuny Ann Reed suffered a medical episode that determined that she is no longer a flight risk or a threat to the safety of the public.

Reed was released on bond, under the condition that she would report to her assigned court within 72 hours of being released from the hospital.

Back in February 2022, she was arrested after nine people overdosed in a 12-hour time period throughout her Central West End apartment building. Seven of the nine people died.

Investigators found out that Reed sold fentanyl-laced crack cocaine to the victims. Reed was awaiting trial before being released.

