Washington, DC

Trial expected to begin for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of former Trump presidential adviser Steve Bannon. Bannon faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House...

TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
Daily Beast

Steve Bannon’s Gambit May Have Just Put Him in New Legal Jeopardy

What started as a Steve Bannon public relations stunt may have just ended as a spectacular self-own. After nine months of refusing to answer the House Jan. 6 Committee’s questions—and fighting off related criminal contempt charges in court—the right-wing provocateur is suddenly dangling an offer to finally testify. The gambit is supposed to make the Justice Department look bad. But doing so on the eve of trial risks having him incriminate himself before Congress, then get convicted the very next week.
MSNBC

Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison if 'insulting' defense 'backfires' at trial

As prosecutors make opening arguments at Trump veteran Steve Bannon’s criminal trial, former U.S. attorney for S.D.N.Y. David Kelley says Bannon's current defense can "backfire" with "a big potential to insult the jurors." Bannon's lawyers are trying to argue that Bannon could evade a House subpoena. Kelley walks through the case with MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber. July 19, 2022.
MSNBC

Jail Time? Trump’s Sidekick Steve Bannon Surrenders to Panel Amid Growing Coup Evidence

In what is shaping up to be one of the House Jan. 6 Committee’s most decisive legal victories, Trump White House veteran and 2016 campaign manager Steve Bannon has said he will give testimony. After being held in contempt and indicted by the DOJ, Bannon’s tough talk and defiance of the committee’s subpoena began melting away, as he faces up to two years in prison. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber goes through the Bannon timeline and looks ahead to what Bannon’s potential testimony could mean for others in Trump’s inner circle.July 12, 2022.
Steve Bannon
Donald Trump
Fox News

Judge denies Steve Bannon's request for delay to criminal contempt trial

The federal judge presiding over Steve Bannon's criminal contempt trial denied the defense's request to delay the trial for one month. Tuesday morning, the former White House aide'ss attorney Evan Corcoran asked Judge Carl Nichols for a one-month continuance following an argument between the parties over admitting into evidence letters between Bannon and the House Jan. 6 committee.
BBC

Ivana Trump's funeral held in New York City

The funeral of Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump, is being held in New York City, bringing the family together for a rare public gathering. Ms Trump, 73, died last week after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment. Among those in attendance are Donald and Ivana's...
Reuters

CIA director estimates 15,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war

ASPEN, Colorado, July 20 (Reuters) - The United States estimates that Russian casualties in Ukraine so far have reached around 15,000 killed and perhaps 45,000 wounded, CIA Director William Burns said on Wednesday, adding that Ukraine has also endured significant casualties.
The Associated Press

Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as they consider 2024 runs

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling events in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington, D.C. The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in the fraught relationship between the former running mates and once close confidantes who could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both ultimately choose to run. “I think this is a continuation of the larger message that Pence is trying to embody here, which is the Republican Party should look to the future,” said Scott Jennings, a longtime party strategist. “This is going to be the existential question for the Republican Party: Are we going to listen to a slightly different view than Donald Trump’s? Right now, the standard-bearer for this is Mike Pence.”
