HARDINSBURG (07/20/22) – The Breckinridge County Chamber of Commerce, Breckinridge County Economic Development will be hold a “Job Fair” on Saturday July 30th from 10am to 1pm at the Breckinridge County Public Library Branch in Hardinsburg. A flyer from the Chamber indicates that several businesses will be represented at the event. Breckinridge County Adult Education will also be on hand to provide information about career testing and GED help. Any business interested in participating can call the Chamber office at 270-756-0268 or the library at 270-756-2323.

HARDINSBURG, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO