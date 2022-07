Mount Pleasant, IA- Two former Henry County Jail inmates are wanted by authorities for allegedly forging checks from the jail and cashing them for thousands of dollars. The Hawk Eye reports that arrest warrants were issued for the two inmates, 30-year-old Messiah Johnson and 26-year-old Darriuana Jones, who are both believed to be living in Bloomington, Illinois.

HENRY COUNTY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO