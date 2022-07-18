Police, firefighters at car crash in east Tulsa

Tulsa Police say someone used a water valve cover to shatter the front door of a Family Dollar store early Wednesday morning. According to police, it happened near North Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road. Police say it happened around 2 a.m. and officers do not believe anything was stolen...
UPDATE: Wednesday morning Bartlesville Police Dept update information stating, “A suspect has been detained by Bartlesville Police Detectives and Osage County deputies at the Osage Casino in Skiatook Oklahoma. The suspect is a tribal citizen and the FBI has been contacted and they responded to the location last night and will take over the investigation. Thank you for all of...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman after she broke into a dispensary Monday night. Officers say they responded to a call for a burglary in progress at a dispensary near 51st and Sheridan. Once on scene, police surrounded the building and set up a perimeter. When...
TULSA, Okla. — Police are still investigating a shooting that happened at Tulsa's Center of the Universe early Sunday morning, killing 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo. McAdoo turned 18 a week earlier, heading into her senior year at Catoosa High School. Her friend said she was incredibly kind, sweet, and selfless.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one person is dead after a crash on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County near Stroud. OHP said the crash happened Tuesday at 4:15 a.m. OHP said a Ford F-450 that was disabled in the roadway was involved in the crash, as well as a Peterbilt that was legally parked on the outside shoulder. Both were unoccupied at the time of the crash.
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a woman repeatedly rammed her car into her ex-girlfriend’s car early Monday morning in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said around 1:30 a.m. the two women got into an argument at the QuikTrip near East 46th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The victim...
TULSA, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol found the body of a missing four-year-old who drowned along the Arkansas River Friday night. Authorities said they located the boy’s body underwater around noon Saturday. According to the Tulsa World, Bentley Burkhalter, 4, of Sand Springs, was with his family...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Osage County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in identifying two people of interest for first degree burglary. A man and woman were seen on surveillance video near Shell Creek Road and North 129th West Avenue in rural Sand Springs. The man appears to...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On July 13 just past noon, a hit and run incident occurred near Highway 64 and Airport Road. A white truck with a grill guard/push guard hit the back of a Nissan SUV at a stop light. The woman in her 20's driving the truck,...
SPERRY, Okla. — A gas station that was in “The Outsiders” is being restored with the hope that it will bring tourists to Sperry. The DX gas station on North Cincinnati Avenue in Sperry is one of the iconic locations in the film. The gas station, along...
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma summers can get incredibly hot. Tuesday is forecasted to be the hottest day of the year so far, with temps possibly getting to 110 degrees. If cooling off in the pool is part of your plans today, experts are warning of a danger possibly lurking in your backyard. Pool operators say it's now so hot and has been for several consecutive days, that it's actually affecting the chemical balance in many swimming pools.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Red Oak, Okla., man drowned in the Arkansas River Friday morning. The body of 73-year-old Glenn Newburn was recovered from the Arkansas River at approximately 10:35 a.m. Saturday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials. Newburn was walking with another person along the bank...
The Nowata County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 75-year-old man. George Schonherr answers to the nickname "Mule". Schonherr's wife told deputies he left his home on Friday unexpectedly and she is concerned. Schonherr has a grey beard and brown hair. He was last seen driving a black 2004...
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new show is coming to TV and it features a famous local face!. Former Tulsa Police Sergeant Sean "Sticks" Larkin joined the News On 6 team on Monday morning to discuss his new show "On Patrol Live."
ANDREWS, Texas – A Cherokee Nation citizen from the reservation is now on the job as a state trooper patrolling four counties in west Texas. Chase Campbell, who was born and raised in Tahlequah, moved to Texas with his new wife, Cameron, a medical student at Texas Tech University. In early May after seven months of training, he graduated from the Texas Department of Public Safety academy.
