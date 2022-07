TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Could the sprawling, closed Watertown Correctional Facility be a solution to Jefferson County’s ongoing issue with homelessness?. Local officials say nothing is off the table, but some factors, like location may make the former prison less suitable for a homeless shelter. In fact, it may be too soon to tell just what it could be used for. The reason? The size.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO