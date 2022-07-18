ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sunak widens lead in race to become UK PM after party vote

By Jonathan WALTER, Niklas HALLE'N, Daniel LEAL, Tolga AKMEN, CARLOS JASSO, Tolga AKMEN, Chris McAndrew
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BgYMv_0gjQzZby00
Five candidates were in the running to replace UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson but now Tom Tugendhat is out /AFP

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak widened his lead in the latest round of voting Monday by Conservative MPs to decide Britain's next prime minister, but the race to get in the final two tightened.

Sunak won the support of 115 Tory lawmakers, followed by Penny Mordaunt on 82 votes, Liz Truss on 71, Kemi Badenoch on 58 and Tom Tugendhat on 31, who drops out as the last-placed candidate, the party announced.

MPs will keep voting until only two candidates remain, the winner then being decided by the party members.

Mordaunt had been bookmakers' favourite before the weekend, but lost votes from the previous round.

Foreign Secretary Truss closed the gap to 11 and can probably expect more support switching to her from Badenoch's backers, should the insurgent candidate be eliminated in the next round, promising a tense race to make the final cut Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQcxV_0gjQzZby00
A third televised debate had been due to be held on Tuesday night /AFP

Television bosses earlier Monday scrapped a planned debate between the remaining contenders for Tuesday night after Sunak and Truss pulled out, said Sky News, which was due to host it.

"Conservative MPs are said to be concerned about the damage the debates are doing to the image of the Conservative party, exposing disagreements and splits within the party," it added in a statement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on July 7 he was quitting as Conservative leader after a government rebellion in protest at his scandal-hit administration.

He is staying on as prime minister until his successor is announced on September 5.

- 'Hunger Games' -

In the two previous televised debates -- on Channel 4 Friday and the ITV network Sunday -- the contenders clashed notably on whether to cut taxes to help ease a soaring cost of living crisis.

But Sunday's clash turned more acrimonious -- and personal -- with candidates encouraged to directly criticise one another and their proposals.

Sunak called out Truss for voting against Brexit, her previous membership of the Liberal Democrats, and her position on tax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5kFh_0gjQzZby00
Timeline to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister /AFP

In turn, Truss questioned Sunak's stewardship of the economy.

Badenoch attacked Mordaunt for her stance on transgender rights -- a rallying call in the "culture wars" exercising the Tory right.

Paul Goodman, from the ConservativeHome website, likened the debates to a "political version of 'The Hunger Games'" questioning their decision to agree to them.

"Tory MPs and activists will have watched in horror as several of the candidates flung buckets of manure over each other," he wrote.

He asked why they would agree to publicly criticise the record of the government that all but one of them served in, or the policies they supported as ministers.

- 'Out of ideas' -

The main opposition Labour party has called for Johnson to leave office immediately.

Its leader, Keir Starmer, called the candidates' withdrawal a sign of a party "out of ideas (and) out of purpose".

"Pulling out of a TV debate when you want to be prime minister doesn't show very much confidence," he added.

The government blocked attempts by Starmer to call a confidence vote in parliament to get rid of Johnson immediately, instead bringing forward its own confidence vote on the government as a whole.

During the debate, Johnson defended his government's record, citing the vaccine rollout and support of Ukraine.

"I believe this is one the most dynamic governments of modern times, not just overcoming adversity on a scale we haven't seen for centuries but delivering throughout adversity."

The government won the vote on Monday night by 349 votes to 238.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn joked that his one-time sparring partner Johnson was taking MPs on a "fantasy tour of this country".

Starmer called the outgoing leader a "vengeful squatter" in Downing Street.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Tunisia to vote on constitution seen as threat to democracy

Tunisians will vote Monday on a constitution that would give President Kais Saied almost unchecked powers, a key moment in his plan to overhaul the political system in the birthplace of the Arab Spring. The text aims to replace the mixed presidential-parliamentary system enshrined in a 2014 constitution, which saw Tunisia praised as the sole democracy to emerge from the 2011 Arab uprisings.
WORLD
AFP

UK's Truss urges French action as Dover delays snarl British summer getaway

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Friday urged Paris to act to ease "unacceptable" delays at the English Channel port Dover, where officials blamed French border force understaffing for "ruining" summer getaways with hours-long queues. "Woefully inadequate French border resource ruins start to the summer getaway," the port said in a statement.
U.K.
AFP

Ukraine making China rethink when, not whether, to invade Taiwan: CIA chief

China appears determined on using force in Taiwan, with Russia's experience in Ukraine affecting Beijing's calculations on how, not whether, to invade, the head of the CIA said Wednesday. "Our sense is that it probably affects less the question of whether the Chinese leadership might choose some years down the road to use force to control Taiwan, but how and when they would do it," Burns said.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goodman
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Tom Tugendhat
Person
Boris Johnson
The Associated Press

Ethnic minority woman wins India's presidential election

NEW DELHI (AP) — A woman who hails from a minority ethnic community was chosen Thursday as India’s new president, a largely ceremonial position. Droupadi Murmu, a leader from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, was elected by the Indian Parliament and state legislatures in voting held Monday, making her the first president from one of the country’s tribes and the second-ever woman to hold the position. She will be formally sworn in as the president on Monday. Murmu, 64, who hails from the eastern state of Odisha and was governor of Jharkhand state from 2015-2021, is a member of the Santal ethnic minority, one of India’s largest tribal groups. She started out as a school teacher before entering politics and has been a two-time lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party.
ELECTIONS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says Germany Has One Option Against Russia

Elon Musk, Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer, is the most powerful CEO in the world. He intends to use his soft power to influence world affairs. Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 24, he has not stopped interfering in world geopolitics. This Russian war has led to NATO sanctions against Moscow. In March, the EU pledged to cut its gas imports from Russia by two-thirds within a year.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Party Leader#Uk#Tory#Afp Television#Sky News#The Conservative Party
AFP

Pelosi faces pushback on potential trip to Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced pushback Thursday on potential plans to visit Taiwan, with President Joe Biden saying that the military was opposed amid fears of inflaming tensions with China. Newt Gingrich, then the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives and an outspoken supporter of Taiwan, visited the island in 1997, but China at that time was seen as less capable of invading the island. aue-sct/wd
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US to send more rocket systems to Ukraine, Moscow signals wider war aims

The United States on Wednesday promised to send more precision rocket systems to Kyiv, soon after Moscow signaled it was aiming to seize more Ukrainian territory beyond the eastern industrial region of Donbas. It is not only about the DNR and LNR, but also the Kherson region, the Zaporizhzhia region and a number of other territories," he explained to state media.
MILITARY
AFP

US, UK say 15,000 killed in Russia's Ukraine 'cannon fodder'

Some 15,000 Russians have died in the five-month-old invasion of Ukraine, the US and British spy chiefs said, as they assessed that President Vladimir Putin was suffering far greater losses than expected. Ukraine has offered a much higher figure on losses inflicted on Russia, saying earlier this month that some 36,200 Russian personnel had died.
MILITARY
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - EU prepares for Russian gas cut-off - The European Commission urges EU members to reduce demand for natural gas by 15 percent over the coming months and to give it the powers to impose gas rationing in preparation for a winter without Russian gas, or with a much-reduced supply. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and the West responded with sanctions, Russia has begun reducing its gas deliveries to EU members, including Germany, and in the case of Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, The Netherlands and Poland, halting them altogether.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
POLITICO

China launches new bid for internet dominance

Hi, China Watchers. This week we kick the tires on China’s new “cyber sovereignty” initiative, puzzle over the collapse of congressional “tough on China” legislation and scrutinize the State Department’s new “wrongful detention” warning for China-bound travelers. We’ll also unpack the lessons from President XI JINPING’s recent Xinjiang trip and profile a book that warns that “tense cohabitation” is the best we can expect from U.S.-China relations for the foreseeable future.
INTERNET
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia has lost 50,000 soldiers in Ukraine, U.K. military chief says

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has lost some 50,000 killed or wounded soldiers in its invasion of Ukraine and nearly 1,700 tanks have been destroyed, the head of Britain’s armed forces says. But Admiral Tony Radakin told the...
MILITARY
AFP

UK spy chief doubts Iran supreme leader will back nuclear deal

Britain's spy chief voiced doubt Thursday on reviving a landmark 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, saying Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remained opposed despite marathon diplomacy with the United States. "I don't think the supreme leader of Iran wants to cut a deal.
WORLD
AFP

Ukraine's camera-shy first lady steps onto global stage

She is a screenwriter by profession, but war-torn Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has emerged from the wings to take centre stage, finding her voice as a powerful advocate for her people. She had to find out like everyone else -- on social media.
POLITICS
AFP

Russia, Ukraine seal landmark grain deal in Istanbul

Ukraine and Russia on Friday signed a landmark deal aimed at relieving a global food crisis caused by blocked Black Sea grain deliveries, ending months of negotiations and sending wheat prices tumbling to levels last seen before Moscow's invasion. Following the deal, wheat prices tumbled to levels last seen before Russia's invasion -- even as some analysts expressed scepticism about the accord. 
INDUSTRY
AFP

AFP

72K+
Followers
31K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy