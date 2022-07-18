Palestine Unit 3 Board Meets Ahead of the New School Year

(Oblong) – The Oblong Unit 4 Board will take care of several “routine” items when they meet tonight. On the agenda in “New Business,” they will approve bids for fuel, milk, and bakery products. They will also discuss and approve handbooks for the coming school year, the lease agreement for the Drivers Ed car, and the EIU Band request to use the Grade and High Schools. The board is also set to approve Assistant Superintendent, Fritz Wheeler, to be in charge of the district in the absence of the Superintendent. The Oblong Unit 4 Board meets this evening at 6 pm in the Oblong Room of the Grade School.
(Undated) – Construction continues on the Rural Health Clinic at CMH and the hospital has announced some important dates. According to Crawford Memorial Hospital Director of Marketing, Becky Ruppel, the lab in the Robinson Rural Health Clinic is now closed. Patients must use the hospital lab for those services. She says the offices of Dr. Walsh, Jenna Kintner, and Katie Parker will move on August 12th. The office will move from its current location in Suite 500 to the CMH Medical Center, on the southwest edge of the campus. On August 19th, the office of Dr. John Rogers and Dr. Abed Abu Fares will move from its current Suite 200 location to Suite 500 in the same building. Ruppel says to “stay tuned” to the hospital’s Facebook page for updated information or sign up for the hospital’s eNewsletter.
The City of Effingham has announced the following:. The Evergreen Avenue Railroad Crossing at Route 45 and Evergreen is closed and will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Rickelman Avenue and Virginia Avenue Railroad Crossings are next on the list for improvements.
(Undated) – A new program at Lincoln Trail College is already producing excellence. According to LTC Coordinator of Marketing & Public Information, Chris Forde, Mackenzi McIntosh finished seventh in the nation at the Future Business Leaders of American Collegiate National Leadership Conference in Organizational Behavior and Leadership. She was one of three LTC students that qualified for the National Conference. Forde says altogether, more than nine hundred college students from across the nation competed at the conference. He says Spring 2022 was the first semester of the FBLA Collegiate program at Lincoln Trail College. The program is dedicated to inspiring and developing the next generation of leaders by preparing members for careers in business and business-related fields.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received information on a second business that may be moving into the former KMart building in southern Vigo County. We talked with the Vigo County Area Planning Office. A representative there told us Rural King has applied for signs at this location.
(Undated) – The school year will be here before we know and health experts are reminding parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. Health officials statewide say the more students that are vaccinated, the safer the environment in schools. COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state. The latest CDC data shows that fifty Illinois counties are currently considered “high” community spread. They currently list Crawford County at the “medium” level. To see the current breakdown of COVID-19 numbers from the CDC, check out the link below.
Summer means sunflower season (or at least, Instagram-worthy sunflower posting season). While individual flower blooms typically last only a few weeks, some farms grow many fields that bloom throughout the summer and even into fall. Here's where you can find sunflower fields and mazes in the Chicago area and across...
(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a vehicle/pedestrian fatal traffic crash that occurred early yesterday (Monday) morning at approximately 4:26, nearly 7 miles south of Bridgeport, in rural Lawrence County. The Illinois State Police reports that 83 year old William Latch from Sumner was traveling south on the Bridgeport Road in a semi-truck, just south of the Gaddey Lane intersection, when for unknown reasons a pedestrian was in the roadway and was fatally struck. The pedestrian, identified as 66 year old Julie Ivers from Bridgeport, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The truck driver was not injured. No tickets were issued.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Dateline’s newest series will focus on two Wabash Valley murders. The show is called “Dateline: The Last Day.” The episode premiering Tuesday on the streaming service “Peacock” focuses on the murders of Vincennes University students Brook Baker and Erica Norman and is now available. Baker was raped and stabbed 11 […]
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – State Police said three cars in Effingham County crashed Sunday morning because of rainy weather. According to an Illinois State Police investigation, one car lost control near on Interstate 57 in Effingham from heavy rain and hit a vehicle. Due to the accident, that first car then slid into a freight […]
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Gas prices are slowly on the decline, but that’s not stopping drivers from traveling to find the best deal. Illinois resident Rob Bothwell said that he’s willing to travel long distances to fill up his tank. On Monday, his travels led him to Clark County logging just over 50 miles […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new taco restaurant is opening its doors in Terre Haute this week. Los Tres Tacos will be offering a variety of authentic Mexican dishes. It's located at 6147 south US Highway 41. That's in the Towne South Plaza right next to Buffalo Wild Wings.
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A 7-year-old cancer survivor from Mattoon served as the Chicago Cubs Honorary Bat Kid Saturday. Addy Szczesniak was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, known as A.L.L., in May 2019. She has been through several spinal taps and received chemotherapy, which made her hair fall out. For two years, Addy’s family drove nearly three hours each way to get to her appointments at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn.
Greenup, Illinois is in the southeastern part of the state. That's important to remember since there's a video from there showing a man who thinks he's petting a stray that's really a coyote. As soon as I saw this shared on Rumble today, I thought the man was just playing...
(Robinson) – A Robinson woman was recently sentenced to time in the IDOC during a Crawford County court appearance. According to Crawford County State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner, thirty-eight-year-old Christina Hollingsworth was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on a Class 3 Felony charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. The Robinson Police Department assisted in the prosecution of this case.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bridgeport woman has died after being hit by a semi in Lawrence County. According to the Illinois State Police, the incident happened Monday at approximately 4:26 a.m. along Bridgeport Road about a half-mile south of Gaddey Lane in Lawrence County. Investigators said the semi was headed south on Bridgeport […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No charges will be filed after a man fired his gun striking another in the leg in Terre Haute Monday afternoon. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, police received a call of a shooting at Greenwood Manor Apartments at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Police say they found the victim and […]
