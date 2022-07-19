ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blowing Rock, NC

Water main repaired in Blowing Rock; boil advisory remains in place

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCASf_0gjQyDTR00

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The entire town of Blowing Rock had either low pressure or was without water because of a line break Monday, town officials said.

The repair was made early Monday night, but the boil water advisory remains in place until Wednesday, the town manager said. Water service to the town is expected to be restored throughout the night.

Mayor Charlie Sellers told Channel 9 the town didn’t have water because of a break that happened around 3 a.m. Monday. It’s affecting 4,000 to 5,000 people, he said, and it took more than eight hours for crews to find the source of the break in a small creek. Sellers said even some retired town workers came back in to help find the leak.

The break was in a large line at least 8 inches in diameter. The town said they don’t have any information yet about how long repairs will take.

The pipe runs under a creek, which is likely why it went undetected for so long. The town’s water flowed out of the pipe and right into the creek.

“When you lay pipe on top of rock or rock on top of the pipe, eventually something is gonna give,” Sellers said. “And we have a lot of rock up here.”

The town’s water comes from a reservoir, Sellers said. He said in a matter of hours, the town’s water tank lost 3 million gallons, which is its entire supply.

In a post on the town’s Facebook page, officials said they are making bottled water available to residents affected by the pipe break. Along with the American Red Cross, they set up a distribution point for the bottles at the Blowing Rock American Legion Building at 333 Wallingford Street. Officials said by 10:30 a.m. Monday, they had passed out 50 cases of water.

“Be careful, conserve. Conserve with your water,” said resident Susan Vrikkis. “Glad we took a shower last night.”

“We had kids coming up from Greensboro for lunch today that we had to call and tell them not to come,” resident Bill Rogers said.

The town said summer camp is closed on Monday. Officials said they will send out updates through email at the end of the day.

The break comes in the middle of Blowing Rock’s busy summer tourism season. Several restaurants and businesses were forced to close Monday. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty saw several signs posted on restaurants letting visitors know they wouldn’t be able to open.

The Speckled Trout restaurant was one of those businesses.

“We can’t operate without water obviously,” said its owner Erica Brinker. “Not ideal to be closed down on a beautiful summer day in the mountains, but we’re working through it.”

Alice Johnson had plans to meet up with her family for lunch in town but decided to look elsewhere.

“Resort area, lots of visitors,” she said. “And when your entire water tank drains, what are you gonna do?”

At the Blowing Rock Town Hall, there was no water coming out of the sinks or water fountain.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Water main break floods street in south Charlotte)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
Go Blue Ridge

Town of Blowing Rock Moves To Voluntary Water Restriction

Pursuant to Subchapter V, Article IX, Section 14-87 of the Town Code, due to the recent catastrophic water main failure and associated loss of water supply, the Town will be moving to Voluntary Water Restrictions. Once adequate water can be produced to restore the water tank supply, The Town will...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
yadkinripple.com

U.S. 21 Road Market planned for July 29-31

The U.S. Hwy 21 Road Market is planned for July 29-31 Tips for first-time travelers along the Road Market route:. • Be prepared for slower traffic, lots of interesting stops, objects of all shapes and sizes, and those enjoying the thrill of the treasure hunt who might be a little distracted (pedestrians and drivers).
JONESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of July 18

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments July 8-14: Choplin’s Restaurant, 19700 One Norman Blvd. – 95 Cook Out, 20220 W. Catawba Ave. – 95 Cool Fish, 21726 Catawba Ave. – 97.5. Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 19116 W....
CATAWBA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Blowing Rock, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Blowing Rock, NC
Government
Mount Airy News

Unstoppable force met by immovable object

“Say NO to Rezoning Sheltontown” signs popped up around Mount Airy in the last few weeks as residents braced for a fight against rezoning and development of the rural community they love. Shelton Church of the Brethren is seen at the corner of Quaker and Westfield Roads. Teramore Development...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Catawba commissioners cite reasons for rejecting solar farm

Catawba County Commissioners say a proposed solar farm that would have supplied electricity to Wells Fargo was rejected this spring because it doesn't fit the county's vision for the site. Back in April, commissioners unanimously rejected a request by Duke Energy and solar developer NextEra to rezone 635 acres off...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

JCPD: Pedestrian hit on University Parkway remains hospitalized

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man remains in critical condition Wednesday afternoon following a pedestrian-related crash on University Parkway Tuesday night. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) revealed that the man, identified as John Gonder, had been attempting to cross the westbound lanes of University Parkway just before 9:20 p.m. when a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
ncsu.edu

Cucurbit Downy Mildew Found in Haywood County–July 18, 2022

Cucumber downy mildew (CDM) has been confirmed on cucumber plant samples from a homeowner garden in Haywood County, NC. Leaves showed symptoms typical of CDM: angular, chlorotic or yellow lesions on the upper surface of the leaves with gray to black spores on the underside of the leaf. Update (7-19-22):...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Supply#Water Tank#Water Fountain#Urban Construction#Channel 9
WJHL

American Airlines flight spotted holding over Johnson County Tuesday night

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County residents saw a large plane circling overhead Tuesday night, sparking questions and concerns as to what was wrong. At 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night, American Airlines Flight 1849 took off from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) after a weather delay. Shortly after takeoff, American Airlines spokespersons said the Airbus […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina SBI completes investigation into crash that killed state trooper

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation into the crash that killed a state trooper. In January, Trooper John Horton had pulled over a driver in Rutherford County. John’s brother and fellow trooper, James Horton, later responded to his brother’s call for backup during the traffic stop.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Lincoln County residents remember well-known resident

Statistically speaking, black women are more likely to have complications. Grants will allow greater access to broadband and high-speed internet in 12 North Carolina counties. Nearly 7,000 households and 374 businesses in 12 North Carolina counties are set to receive high-speed internet. CMPD chief, Meck Co. DA say change is...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Developer declines to name coffee shop, restaurant coming to Denver

DENVER – Site preparation is underway at a property on N.C. 73 between Chick-fil-A and Walgreens, where three retail businesses will be established. The site is being developed by Woodhaven Denver LLC, a commercial retail development company with offices in Charlotte and Raleigh that purchased the property in April.
DENVER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Mountain City mayor suspends city recorder following misconduct arrest

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan has officially suspended the city recorder following her and a former employee’s arrest. A release from the mayor on Thursday states Sheila Shaw has been suspended until further notice due to her being charged with official misconduct. Jordan specified in the release that his decision […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Lightning strikes three trees in Boone on Monday

At least three trees in Boone, in two different locations, were struck by lightning during storms on Monday evening. Yolanda Adams said via social media, “At dinner time we heard the loudest thunder ever to the point we all jumped out of our seats. Somehow this lightning hit two of our trees right next to our house.”
BOONE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Family prays for answers after 30-year-old man reported missing in Morganton

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Burke County are trying to determine what happened to a man reported missing south of Morganton on June 22. Philip Carter, 30, was last seen along Hubert Lane. Authorities said several detectives are working the case and that they were able to ping Carter’s cellphone to the area. They also found surveillance video at a nearby home, where Carter can be seen walking.
MORGANTON, NC
WJHL

Mountain City recorder, clerk both arrested for ‘official misconduct’

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, two Mountain City employees have been charged with felony misconduct. According to City Mayor Jerry Jordan, City Recorder Sheila Shaw is facing a charge of Official Misconduct and former city hall clerk Donna Nelson is facing charges of theft between $2,500 and […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Fox 46 Charlotte

Traffic stop leads to seizure of nearly 70 grams of meth, 5 guns in Cleveland County, deputies say

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized nearly 70 grams of meth from a home in Kings Mountain after a traffic stop prompted a drug investigation, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies were conducting surveillance at a home on Rollingbrook Court in Kings Mountain when they saw a person […]
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
101K+
Followers
112K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy