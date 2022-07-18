Oblong Unit 4 Board Agenda Looks “Routine”

(Robinson) – The Robinson Unit 2 Board will be looking ahead to the coming school year when they meet tonight. In “New Business,” the board will consider and approve the annual contract with the CCHD, the collaborative agreement with ERBA Head Start, the RHS Student and Athletic Handbooks for the 2022-2023 school year, and the consolidated district plan for grants. In “Old Business,” the board will get a review and update on current buildings and grounds projects. The Robinson Unit 2 Board will meet this afternoon at 5:30 pm at the District Office.
(Palestine) – The Palestine Unit 3 Board will take care of several items tonight, ahead of the upcoming school year. They are set to take action on bids for bread and milk. They will also look at bids for the district auditing service for the 2022-2023 school year, consider a representative for the IASB Delegate Assembly, they’ll approve the Employee and School Handbooks for the 2022-2023 school year, the Crawford County Health Department agreement, and they will look at some personnel issues. The Palestine Unit 3 Board meets this evening at 6 pm in the High School cafeteria.
(Undated) – Construction continues on the Rural Health Clinic at CMH and the hospital has announced some important dates. According to Crawford Memorial Hospital Director of Marketing, Becky Ruppel, the lab in the Robinson Rural Health Clinic is now closed. Patients must use the hospital lab for those services. She says the offices of Dr. Walsh, Jenna Kintner, and Katie Parker will move on August 12th. The office will move from its current location in Suite 500 to the CMH Medical Center, on the southwest edge of the campus. On August 19th, the office of Dr. John Rogers and Dr. Abed Abu Fares will move from its current Suite 200 location to Suite 500 in the same building. Ruppel says to “stay tuned” to the hospital’s Facebook page for updated information or sign up for the hospital’s eNewsletter.
VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) - There's a temporary pause in a lawsuit against the Vigo County School Corporation. Two transgender students are suing over the use of bathrooms. Both sides in this case have agreed to put the case on hold with a "stay." They're awaiting the ruling in a...
The City of Effingham has announced the following:. The Evergreen Avenue Railroad Crossing at Route 45 and Evergreen is closed and will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Rickelman Avenue and Virginia Avenue Railroad Crossings are next on the list for improvements.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for July 11, 2022 thru July 15, 2022. Buck’s Marathon, 4495 Erie Canal Rd. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles. Observed donut holes being sold past the appropriate date.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Knox County Board of Zoning Appeals struck down a request from Metallum Recycling LLC for a military vehicle recycling facility on Tuesday. This decision comes after heavy opposition against the recycling facility by area residents in the Palmyra Township. Metallum owns property on Mt. Zion Rd. in Vincennes and it’s […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The plan to build a new Culver’s location at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute will move forward after getting the green light from Vigo County Commissioners. During the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, the favorable recommendation from the Vigo County Area Planning Commission for the plan was put to a […]
While we thought the disinformation being pushed by a select few residents of Shelby County would subside now that the primary election is over, turns out we were wrong. Jake Cole spoke during public comment and made some statements that cannot be left unchecked. While we encourage people to speak up and ask questions of the board, we encourage people to speak to facts rather than disinformation. It was clear that Cole had no clue about several things he stated, including fabricating a claim about our organization that is patently false.
(SPRINGFIELD) In the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there was a 17 percent increase in new COVID-19 cases in Illinois last week over the previous week. While the counties in the High Community Level increased last week to 50, up from 28 the week before, the number of counties in the Medium Community Level last week was at 44, up from 43 the previous week. This means that 94 of Illinois’ 102 counties are in either the High or Medium Levels, the most at risk for COVID-19 spread. Everyone is urged to be extra diligent in taking the needed precautions to fight off all coronavirus variants.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes wants residents to know that there is a website where you can report issues around town. The website, Let's Fix It Vincennes, was started a year ago. There have been around 50 new reports in the last day. The idea behind it...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received information on a second business that may be moving into the former KMart building in southern Vigo County. We talked with the Vigo County Area Planning Office. A representative there told us Rural King has applied for signs at this location.
(Undated) – A new program at Lincoln Trail College is already producing excellence. According to LTC Coordinator of Marketing & Public Information, Chris Forde, Mackenzi McIntosh finished seventh in the nation at the Future Business Leaders of American Collegiate National Leadership Conference in Organizational Behavior and Leadership. She was one of three LTC students that qualified for the National Conference. Forde says altogether, more than nine hundred college students from across the nation competed at the conference. He says Spring 2022 was the first semester of the FBLA Collegiate program at Lincoln Trail College. The program is dedicated to inspiring and developing the next generation of leaders by preparing members for careers in business and business-related fields.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The owners of Culver's is another step closer to building a location on Terre Haute's southside. The Vigo County commissioners approved a rezoning request. This will allow the restaurant to build near the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on US 41. INDOT still needs to approve a...
The City Of Effingham is announcing the following:. The road closure on West Poplar Drive from South Banker to South Park Street will remain closed until 6am Wednesday morning. Please call 217-342-2366 with any questions.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana American Water has announced a temporary change to its water treatment process. The company notified customers that it's switching treatment to a form of chlorine known as “free chlorine,” which the company says does not contain ammonia. Indiana American Water says it is a stronger disinfectant is often used in conjunction with flushing water mains and fire hydrants.
(Robinson) – “National Night Out” is coming up next month and as in years past the Robinson Police Department will be hosting an event. Robinson Police Chief, Chad Weaver, says the RPD is excited to once again be hosting “National Night Out.” The public is invited to bring their kids out to check out the vehicles and equipment of area first responders, and enjoy hotdogs, drinks, and shaved ice provided free of charge. Weaver says the RPD K-9 team will conduct a demonstration and an RPD drone or two will likely stop by. “National Night Out” is a community-building event and will be held on August 2nd from 6 pm – 9 pm at Robinson City Park. Check out the link below to learn more.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced another road closure for State Road 61 near Vincennes. The highway is scheduled to be closed Monday, July 25th. Contractors with the city of Vincennes will begin work on curbing near Bierhaus Boulevard. This work will require the closure of SR 61 between...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) It's hot outside. That means it's fair season. The Knox County Fair kicked started on Monday and will run through Saturday. The fair is said to be one of the oldest in the country, starting in 1809. Not only can you expect to see carnival rides and...
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school district will no longer be part of an initiative that drew community scrutiny. The Linton-Stockton School Corporation was set to be part of the Learning 2025 initiative co-sponsored by the School Superintendents Association. We first told you about the controversy last month. The...
