Unit 2 Board Meets This Afternoon

(Oblong) – The Oblong Unit 4 Board will take care of several “routine” items when they meet tonight. On the agenda in “New Business,” they will approve bids for fuel, milk, and bakery products. They will also discuss and approve handbooks for the coming school year, the lease agreement for the Drivers Ed car, and the EIU Band request to use the Grade and High Schools. The board is also set to approve Assistant Superintendent, Fritz Wheeler, to be in charge of the district in the absence of the Superintendent. The Oblong Unit 4 Board meets this evening at 6 pm in the Oblong Room of the Grade School.
(Palestine) – The Palestine Unit 3 Board will take care of several items tonight, ahead of the upcoming school year. They are set to take action on bids for bread and milk. They will also look at bids for the district auditing service for the 2022-2023 school year, consider a representative for the IASB Delegate Assembly, they’ll approve the Employee and School Handbooks for the 2022-2023 school year, the Crawford County Health Department agreement, and they will look at some personnel issues. The Palestine Unit 3 Board meets this evening at 6 pm in the High School cafeteria.
(Undated) – Construction continues on the Rural Health Clinic at CMH and the hospital has announced some important dates. According to Crawford Memorial Hospital Director of Marketing, Becky Ruppel, the lab in the Robinson Rural Health Clinic is now closed. Patients must use the hospital lab for those services. She says the offices of Dr. Walsh, Jenna Kintner, and Katie Parker will move on August 12th. The office will move from its current location in Suite 500 to the CMH Medical Center, on the southwest edge of the campus. On August 19th, the office of Dr. John Rogers and Dr. Abed Abu Fares will move from its current Suite 200 location to Suite 500 in the same building. Ruppel says to “stay tuned” to the hospital’s Facebook page for updated information or sign up for the hospital’s eNewsletter.
The City of Effingham has announced the following:. The Evergreen Avenue Railroad Crossing at Route 45 and Evergreen is closed and will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Rickelman Avenue and Virginia Avenue Railroad Crossings are next on the list for improvements.
VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) - There's a temporary pause in a lawsuit against the Vigo County School Corporation. Two transgender students are suing over the use of bathrooms. Both sides in this case have agreed to put the case on hold with a "stay." They're awaiting the ruling in a...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The owners of Culver's is another step closer to building a location on Terre Haute's southside. The Vigo County commissioners approved a rezoning request. This will allow the restaurant to build near the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on US 41. INDOT still needs to approve a...
(SPRINGFIELD) In the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there was a 17 percent increase in new COVID-19 cases in Illinois last week over the previous week. While the counties in the High Community Level increased last week to 50, up from 28 the week before, the number of counties in the Medium Community Level last week was at 44, up from 43 the previous week. This means that 94 of Illinois’ 102 counties are in either the High or Medium Levels, the most at risk for COVID-19 spread. Everyone is urged to be extra diligent in taking the needed precautions to fight off all coronavirus variants.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The plan to build a new Culver’s location at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute will move forward after getting the green light from Vigo County Commissioners. During the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, the favorable recommendation from the Vigo County Area Planning Commission for the plan was put to a […]
(Undated) – A new program at Lincoln Trail College is already producing excellence. According to LTC Coordinator of Marketing & Public Information, Chris Forde, Mackenzi McIntosh finished seventh in the nation at the Future Business Leaders of American Collegiate National Leadership Conference in Organizational Behavior and Leadership. She was one of three LTC students that qualified for the National Conference. Forde says altogether, more than nine hundred college students from across the nation competed at the conference. He says Spring 2022 was the first semester of the FBLA Collegiate program at Lincoln Trail College. The program is dedicated to inspiring and developing the next generation of leaders by preparing members for careers in business and business-related fields.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana American Water has announced a temporary change to its water treatment process. The company notified customers that it's switching treatment to a form of chlorine known as “free chlorine,” which the company says does not contain ammonia. Indiana American Water says it is a stronger disinfectant is often used in conjunction with flushing water mains and fire hydrants.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received information on a second business that may be moving into the former KMart building in southern Vigo County. We talked with the Vigo County Area Planning Office. A representative there told us Rural King has applied for signs at this location.
(Robinson) – “National Night Out” is coming up next month and as in years past the Robinson Police Department will be hosting an event. Robinson Police Chief, Chad Weaver, says the RPD is excited to once again be hosting “National Night Out.” The public is invited to bring their kids out to check out the vehicles and equipment of area first responders, and enjoy hotdogs, drinks, and shaved ice provided free of charge. Weaver says the RPD K-9 team will conduct a demonstration and an RPD drone or two will likely stop by. “National Night Out” is a community-building event and will be held on August 2nd from 6 pm – 9 pm at Robinson City Park. Check out the link below to learn more.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over 600,000 gallons of water, 15 crews, and one excavator later -- the massive Saturday morning brush fire is finally dying down. However, it put quite a dent in the county's budget. "The trucks are continually running and the guys have been out here...
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school district will no longer be part of an initiative that drew community scrutiny. The Linton-Stockton School Corporation was set to be part of the Learning 2025 initiative co-sponsored by the School Superintendents Association. We first told you about the controversy last month. The...
Summer means sunflower season (or at least, Instagram-worthy sunflower posting season). While individual flower blooms typically last only a few weeks, some farms grow many fields that bloom throughout the summer and even into fall. Here's where you can find sunflower fields and mazes in the Chicago area and across...
MARSHALL, Illinois. (WTWO/WAWV)- It was a busy Friday night in downtown Marshall Illinois with several activities to enjoy. The Farmer’s Market, lemonade stand contest, and the Marshall Walking Tour all took place on Main Street. The Marshall Walking Tour is a historical tour of Marshall starting at the courthouse...
(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a vehicle/pedestrian fatal traffic crash that occurred early yesterday (Monday) morning at approximately 4:26, nearly 7 miles south of Bridgeport, in rural Lawrence County. The Illinois State Police reports that 83 year old William Latch from Sumner was traveling south on the Bridgeport Road in a semi-truck, just south of the Gaddey Lane intersection, when for unknown reasons a pedestrian was in the roadway and was fatally struck. The pedestrian, identified as 66 year old Julie Ivers from Bridgeport, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The truck driver was not injured. No tickets were issued.
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
(Undated) – The school year will be here before we know and health experts are reminding parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. Health officials statewide say the more students that are vaccinated, the safer the environment in schools. COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state. The latest CDC data shows that fifty Illinois counties are currently considered “high” community spread. They currently list Crawford County at the “medium” level. To see the current breakdown of COVID-19 numbers from the CDC, check out the link below.
