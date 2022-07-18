Unit 2 Board Meets This Afternoon

(Undated) – Construction continues on the Rural Health Clinic at CMH and the hospital has announced some important dates. According to Crawford Memorial Hospital Director of Marketing, Becky Ruppel, the lab in the Robinson Rural Health Clinic is now closed. Patients must use the hospital lab for those services. She says the offices of Dr. Walsh, Jenna Kintner, and Katie Parker will move on August 12th. The office will move from its current location in Suite 500 to the CMH Medical Center, on the southwest edge of the campus. On August 19th, the office of Dr. John Rogers and Dr. Abed Abu Fares will move from its current Suite 200 location to Suite 500 in the same building. Ruppel says to “stay tuned” to the hospital’s Facebook page for updated information or sign up for the hospital’s eNewsletter.

ROBINSON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO