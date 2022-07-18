ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest Commentary: Food Fight at Expense of Food Insecure

By Vanguard Administrator
davisvanguard.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Hamann’s July 8, 2022 cover story in the Sacramento Business Journal about Yolo Food Bank (YFB), “Food Fight: How Tensions Over a New Environmental Law Led to the Ouster of Yolo Food Bank Leader Michael Bisch,” is a must read for anyone who has been following the sad and unfortunate...

