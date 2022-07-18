ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan drivers paying an average of $69 for a full tank of gas

By Mid-Michigan NOW
nbc25news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN, Mich. - Gas prices in Michigan decreased 18 cents compared to last week, according to data from AAA. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.63 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price...

nbc25news.com

The Ann Arbor News

Don’t sweat blackout risk in Michigan’s summer heat waves, experts say

LANSING, MI – Summertime power outages across Michigan are more likely to happen because of severe storms than from rolling blackouts during heat waves, experts say. The risk of rolling blackouts in the Midwest during heat waves is unlikely to hit Michigan residents, both industry officials and independent experts said. In fact, the odds are greater that Michigan’s power producers will be needed to help bolster other parts of the interconnected Midwest power grid.
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Gas prices fall below $4 at Sparta gas station

MICHIGAN, USA — Michiganders could see some relief at the pump as gas prices continue to trend downward, and a Sparta gas station has already dropped their prices more than 60 cents below the statewide average. The All American North Country Store in Sparta posted regular unleaded gas at...
SPARTA, MI
bridgemi.com

Rent, frustration rising in Michigan’s mobile home parks

James Grant, a retiree who lives on Social Security, bought a manufactured home and moved into South Valley Estates mobile park in Swartz Creek in 2018 to escape high living costs he faced while living in a condo. But, with rising lot rents and outdated state oversight, the once affordable haven of manufactured housing is losing its luster.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Southeast Michigan under Air Quality Alert Tuesday

(FOX 2) - Southeast Michigan is under an air quality alert for the second day in a row, leading to requests from the state for people and businesses to avoid activities that could lead to ozone formation. An Action day for elevated ozone levels was declared for St. Clair, Livingston,...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

SB I-475 ramp to WB I-69 closing for bridge beam setting

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - As summer continues, so does road construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the southbound I-475 ramp to westbound I-69 while crews set bridge beams for the structure spanning the ramp. Traffic will be detoured to M-21, Miller Rd. and Hammerberg Rd. This work...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
lakecountystar.com

Alligator hunt in Kalamazoo River called off near Michigan college

A search of the Kalamazoo River for the alligator that prompted a 140-acre Michigan nature center to close for two days last week has halted. The three-day search for the reptile initially found near the Whitehouse Nature Center, owned and operated by Albion College, was called off after members of the university's security force guided by a Michigan alligator rescue facility, called Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary, did not locate the animal, college spokeswoman Cathy Cole said on Tuesday, July 19.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID -19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,652,659 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,291. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 16,445 new cases and 149 deaths on July 19. The average daily...
MICHIGAN STATE
104.1 WIKY

Michigan Man Arrested In Hopkins County

A major marijuana distributor was busted in Hopkins County on Monday after police were tipped off that he would be driving through town. Officers say they pulled over 50 year old Roy Stallworth for speeding and crossing the fog line several times. A K-9 went to work and detected narcotics...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wcsx.com

Michigan Woman Wants 10 Grand for What?!

This Michigan woman who claims she was “stood up” a while ago is now trying to sue the man for 10,000 dollars. A woman in Michigan named QaShontae Short was stood up a while back, and she didn’t just complain about it on social media. She decided...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Lottery Ticket Worth $25K A Year For Life Purchased In Battle Creek

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player has won $25,000 a year for life playing the Lucky for Life. The winning ticket matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night, 02-04-18-22-41, to win the big prize. The lucky player bought the winning ticket at the East Michigan Marathon gas station, located at 1411 East Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek. Lottery officials say this is the third time in 2022 that a player from Michigan has won the lifetime prize playing Lucky for Life. Players who win the lifetime prize have the choice of receiving their winnings as annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or as a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000. The prize must be claimed by the winner at the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. In addition to this, officials say the lucky player should call 844-887-6836, option 2, to schedule an appointment to collect their prize. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
nbc25news.com

Northern Michigan man admits leaving pipe bombs at stores

BAY CITY, Mich., (AP) — A 76-year-old northern Michigan man pleaded guilty Monday to leaving two pipe bombs outside cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie, federal prosecutors announced. John Douglas Allen of Whittemore entered the plea in federal court in Bay City. He faces up to 20...
BAY CITY, MI
Autoblog

Wheel maker Dicastal's Michigan plant raided by FBI

The FBI raided western Michigan wheel manufacturing outfit Dicastal North America on Monday. The Chinese-owned manufacturer is a major supplier of automotive wheels and has been operating in Greenville, Mich., since 2015, the local Daily News newspaper reported. The FBI has not released any information about the raid apart from...
GREENVILLE, MI

