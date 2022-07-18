Representative Rusty Grills Endorsed by Right to Life

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
Heather Mizeur won the Democratic primary for Maryland’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday, positioning herself for an uphill battle to unseat GOP Rep. Andy Harris in November. Mizeur, a former state legislator, defeated David Harden, an ex-Foreign Service officer, to be the Democratic nominee for the Eastern Shore-centered district....
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill protecting gay marriage rights, after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade imperiled similar precedents that protected rights to same-sex relations and contraception. The bill, which passed the Democratic-controlled chamber by a vote of 267-157...
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling events in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington, D.C. The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in the fraught relationship between the former running mates and once close confidantes who could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both ultimately choose to run. “I think this is a continuation of the larger message that Pence is trying to embody here, which is the Republican Party should look to the future,” said Scott Jennings, a longtime party strategist. “This is going to be the existential question for the Republican Party: Are we going to listen to a slightly different view than Donald Trump’s? Right now, the standard-bearer for this is Mike Pence.”
US District Judge Carl Nichols opened the contempt of Congress trial of former Trump advisor Steve Bannon with a warning: “I do not intend this to become a political case, a political circus, a forum for partisan politics." Instead, the 14-person jury would be tasked with a more bureaucratic...
Texas State Rep. James Talarico had harsh words for his governor while appearing on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" on Monday. Talarico was invited on a panel discussing the recently released bodycam footage from a police officer at the Uvalde mass shooting. Additional reports found nearly 400 officers present at the scene but failing to act for over an hour. The footage was heavily criticized for what many considered abjectly poor behavior by the authorities.
Rep. Ken Gordon (D-Bedford) and legislators from the House of Representatives unanimously passed an economic development bill that utilizes American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) surplus funds, and bonds to make significant investments across several crucial sectors of the economy, and to give back to low and middle-income residents in Massachusetts by providing one-time rebates and significant tax relief beginning in 2023. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia has been subpoenaed to testify before a special grand jury that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in the state. The subpoena, which Hice received on June 29,...
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Democrat Bennie Thompson, chairman of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, said on Tuesday he has contracted COVID-19 but that the panel's hearing scheduled for Thursday evening will proceed.
(The Center Square) – The Ohio General Assembly has 30 days to draw new congressional district maps after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday maps drawn and used for the May 3 primary are unconstitutional. The maps were the second proposed set of congressional maps the court ruled were...
WASHINGTON -- Rep. Ilhan Omar was arrested while protesting outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, her staff tells WCCO.The protest was over the court's recent reversal of Roe v. Wade. Omar later released a statement on Twitter, saying she was arrested "while participating in a civil disobedience action" and says she will continue to do everything in her power to "raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights!"She also shared video of her walking from the protest with her arms behind her back. In an interview with WCCO's Esme Murphy, Omar says she was given a ticket and will have...
Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) makes January 6 front and center of her debate last night. Already in a tough battle for reelection in Wyoming, former Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh joins New Day to discuss why Cheney is applauded by GOP elites but will probably get voted out of office by voters.
Utah’s four Republican congressmen voted against the bipartisan gun safety bill Friday, leaving Sen. Mitt Romney as the only member of the state’s federal delegation to support the package that now heads to the president’s desk. The House passed the measure — Congress’ most significant response to...
Rep. Liz Cheney has become an unexpected hero for Democrats. She was one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump last year, has served as one of his most vocal critics in the GOP and is the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.
Trump has endorsed Harriet Hageman to defeat his critic, Rep. Liz Cheney. Hageman is a longtime lawyer in Wyoming and a former Never Trumper who once supported Cheney. The closely watched Republican primary is on August 16.
