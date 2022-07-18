ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor police arrest getaway driver in armed robbery

By Samantha Stewart
 2 days ago
Omari Lewis, 23, of East Hartford was arrested for role in armed robbery (Photo provided by South WIndsor police)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for his role in an armed home robbery incident on Saturday.

Omari Lewis, 23, of East Hartford was arrested after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle sitting outside a home on Woodland Drive. Lewis was behind the wheel, and told officers he was dropping friends off to see the owner of the residence.

After contacting the residents of the house, police determined that three men were inside and armed with a pistol and long gun. Police also said they had assaulted a victim inside, and stole a gold bracelet and shotgun.

The three men fled the scene, leaving behind a handgun, shotgun, and other evidence, according to police.

Lewis was the only member of the group apprehended by police. He was charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit a robbery in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit assault in the third degree.

Police stated that this incident appears to be targeted, but there is no threat to the general public at this time. The investigation is still underway and police are searching for the three suspects.

Lewis was processed by police and was released on a $50,000 surety bond. He is expected in court on August 3.

D'Legacy
2d ago

Another one out of the streets. More safe communities keeping this Dude secured in the Big House for good. 🎅👍👮🚔 Nice police work!

WTNH

Teen charged in stolen car incidents, released to a parent

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly being involved in stolen car incidents. Police said on Tuesday just before 2 p.m., officers responded to the Stop & Shop gas station on North Colony Road for the report of a theft from a car. When officers arrived, they learned that two juvenile males […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

29-year-old West Hartford man killed in shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 29-year-old West Hartford man was shot and killed in New Haven on Monday night. New Haven police received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Kensington Street between the Chapel and Edgewood streets around 11:30 p.m. Officers located 29-year-old Evan Howard who was struck by gunfire at the scene.
NEW HAVEN, CT
