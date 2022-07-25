ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Commonwealth Games talking points with new sports and home hopes in Birmingham

By Rebecca Johnson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X06Nr_0gjQU1gA00

The 2022 Commonwealth Games get under way at the end of July as Birmingham prepares to welcome 72 nations across two weeks of action.

Here we take a look at some of the talking points ahead of the Games.

Birmingham takes centre stage

The 2022 edition of the Games sees Birmingham take centre stage as the city prepares to host the event for the very first time. This will be the seventh time a UK city has hosted since the inception of the Games in 1930, with Glasgow being the most recent such host back in 2014. Sport will take place across the region, with events staged at venues including Arena Birmingham, the National Exhibition Centre, Alexander Stadium, Edgbaston and the new Sandwell Aquatics Centre. Coventry and Wolverhampton are among the other West Midlands locations set to host events, while the track cycling will be staged at Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

Bumper sport schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zDnZ_0gjQU1gA00

Birmingham promises a jam-packed line-up with some new sports and disciplines added to the mix. World T20 champions Australia get the women’s cricket fixtures under way against India in one of the new additions to the schedule, while basketball 3×3 and mixed synchronised diving will also be contested for the first time. Birmingham also boasts the largest para sport programme, with eight sports on offer, including wheelchair basketball 3×3, which makes its Commonwealth debut.

Can Australia dominate again?

Australia will be looking to pick up where they left off on the Gold Coast in 2018, when they produced a dominant performance on home soil to top the medal table, finishing with 80 gold medals and 198 overall. The Gold Coast saw some outstanding performances from the Australians, with Mitch Larkin picking up five golds in the pool, the men’s team pursuit squad breaking a then world record to win gold and Ken Hanson becoming the country’s oldest Commonwealth gold medallist at the age of 68 in the B6/B7/B8 para lawn bowls.

Home hopes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dqLWE_0gjQU1gA00

England will be aiming for the top spot in Birmingham after finishing second on the Gold Coast with 45 gold medals, winning 136 medals overall. This is the first time England have hosted a Games since Manchester in 2002, and the home side have plenty of talent lined up, with household names Adam Peaty , Dina Asher-Smith and Matty Lee all set to compete. England’s netball team will also be looking to defend their title after they won gold in dramatic circumstances in 2018, beating Australia by one goal, with Helen Housby scoring in the final seconds.

More UK record performances?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2OhP_0gjQU1gA00

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also be aiming to build on their Gold Coast success in Birmingham. Wales had their most successful Games in 2018, finishing seventh with 10 gold medals, and Scotland finished one place behind them with nine golds but 44 medals in total, compared to Wales’ 36. Bowls competitor Anwen Butten captains the Welsh side in her sixth Commonwealth Games, while runner Laura Muir and swimmer Duncan Scott lead Scottish hopes. Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan will be bidding to defend his pommel horse title, Northern Ireland’s sole gold in 2018, after being cleared to compete for the team.

Rail strike concern

There are concerns that travel to the Games could possibly be disrupted by train strikes concerning eight rail companies. Aslef announced that strike action will take place on Saturday July 30, just days after the competition gets under way, with events starting on Thursday July 28.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Everyone who has been involved in women's football has been waiting for this moment': Former England star Alex Scott struggles to hold back the tears after Lionesses reach the Euro 2022 final with stunning win over Sweden

Alex Scott admitted she found it hard not to be 'emotional' after England reached the final of Euro 2022 with their stunning 4-0 win over Sweden. The Three Lions booked their place in Sunday's final after a dominant victory over the side ranked second in the world on Tuesday evening.
SOCCER
The Independent

Germany vs France LIVE: Euro 2022 result and final score as Alexandra Popp double sets up England final

Germany will play England in the Euro 2022 final after they defeated France thanks to a double from captain Alexandra Popp in Milton Keynes.The eight-time European champions Germany took a deserved lead near the end of a fast-paced opening half, as Popp arrived into the box to score for the fifth match in a row at the tournament.But it was quickly cancelled out before the break by the French, playing in their first major tournament semi-final, when Kadidiatou Diani’s fierce hit rebounded off the post and cannoned off the unfortunate goalkeeper Merle Frohms.France would have the better chances in...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Peaty
Person
Rhys Mcclenaghan
Person
Laura Muir
Person
Matty Lee
Person
Anwen Butten
Person
Mitch Larkin
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
The Independent

Haydn Griffiths: Body found in search for man, 23, who disappeared ‘swimming to wind farm’ in heatwave

A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave. Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10.30pm last Tuesday. Police have now confirmed a body was found on Sunday night. A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause. “The body is yet to be formally identified.”Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith withdraws from Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games after suffering a hamstring injury at the World Athletics Championships last week.Asher-Smith pulled up during the women’s 4x100m relay with Great Britain well-placed for a medal. She managed to complete her third leg but the damage was done and the British quartet missed out on the podium. After the race she told reporters: “I hope it’s nothing serious because I have got a lot more races to do this year. I will have to go and have a check with my physio. But I just feel a bit confused because I felt...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2018 Commonwealth Games#Birmingham#Wales#Sandwell Aquatics Centre
The Independent

Mountains of clothes washed up on Ghana beach show cost of fast fashion

Huge piles of discarded clothes line a beach in Accra, capital of Ghana.The rags started life thousands of miles from the Gulf of Guinea and their coming to rest on this West African coast reflects the shortcomings of a huge global trade buoyed by fast fashion.Ghana is the third-largest importer of second-hand clothing in the world and its market for used garments is so strong that traders of new lines struggle to compete. Second-hand clothes enter the country from distributors abroad – Britain and the US are the biggest players – and are sold in bulk to local dealers before...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Chelsea Transfer Room

Women's Euro 2022 Semi-Final: Germany v France| How to Watch Chelsea Star

Germany are playing France this evening, in the second semi-final of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, with the victor hoping for the very last spot versus England. With eight titles to their name, the Germans are the record holders and have shown their pedigree once again with a 100% winning record, but they face a talented and passionate force in the unrelenting French.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Birmingham 2022 ready to put on a show amid uncertain future for Commonwealth Games

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will begin in Birmingham on Thursday, but for a long time they didn’t have an interested bidder at all. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) called an emergency meeting two months before the application deadline in March 2014 as it searched for a viable host willing to foot the bill. Eventually the Canadian city of Edmonton and the South African city of Durban came forward with proposals, and when Edmonton later withdrew over a lack of funding, Durban was anointed.Nearly a century after Johannesburg had lost the right to host for refusing to accept non-white athletes, the...
WORLD
Complex

Kick Game Continues UK Expansion With New Liverpool Store

UK sneaker retailer Kick Game has just opened the doors to its brand new Liverpool store. With a number of spaces already under its belt, the brick and mortar space is the retailer’s sixth physical outpost, following similarly designed outlets in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds. Located in the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Birmingham 2022 to get under way with Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The 22nd Commonwealth Games will start in Birmingham later on Thursday.The opening ceremony begins at 8pm at the Alexander Stadium and will be attended by the Prince of Wales.It comes almost 10 years to the day since the critically-acclaimed opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.Over the following 11 days more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations will compete in 280 events across 19 sports.Joining the leading lights of England, Australia and Canada will be lesser-known federations such as Norfolk Island, which will be represented in the second city by 14 lawn bowlers.Saint Helena is sending a 14-strong team comprising athletes,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Commonwealth Games ‘not a vanity project’, insists Dorries

The Commonwealth Games open on Thursday, promising to be the biggest sporting festival in the UK since the London Olympics a decade ago.The event will open in Birmingham with the Prince of Wales in attendance, representing the Queen.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the city is “buzzing” and defended the expense of hosting the games at a time when the country is facing a cost-of-living crisis.The event had a £778 million budget, funded by the Government and Birmingham City Council.Ms Dorries rejected claims it was a “vanity project” and stressed the importance of the Commonwealth as a trading and geopolitical bloc.Birmingham...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ian Wright wants to see a lasting legacy from England’s run to Euro 2022 final

English football has been urged to ensure the host nation’s run to the Euro 2022 final leads to a lasting legacy.Sarina Wiegman’s side thrashed Sweden 4-0 in the first semi-final at Bramall Lane to book their place in Sunday’s showpiece at Wembley against France or Germany.Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby all found the net to leave Ian Wright feeling “as proud as I’ve ever felt of any England side”.But he had a warning for those who run the game, saying on the BBC: “Whatever happens in the final now, if girls are not allowed to play...
SOCCER
The Independent

Alexandra Popp propels Germany into Wembley showdown with Euro hosts England

Alexandra Popp’s vital brace helped Germany defeat France 2-1 in Milton Keynes to book a place in Sunday’s final against hosts England.The Germans held their nerve to see off Les Bleus, with Svena Huth claiming two assists in another pulsating contest.Eight-time European champions Germany can push for a ninth continental crown, and will take on England, who have reached their first Euros final since 2009.France had forced their way through to their first Euros semi-final, and that relative inexperience eventually told on the night.Popp praises surprise package GermansNo surprises for tonight's Player of the Match 🎖️WIR #IMTEAM 🇩🇪 #hungriGER #WEURO2022...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy