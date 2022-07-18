ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Problems with the Monroe County Jail have been documented in news articles for decades

By Laura Lane The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVNOq_0gjQQ9so00

Herald-Times' reporters' stories from the 1990s document the issues with the Monroe County Jail being discussed today were also in the news 25 years ago. There's been a lot of talk since, but not much action.

From a 1998 H-T story

"So far this year, the least number of prisoners was 155, in early February. The count has climbed as high as 217 — 83 persons over capacity. On June 11, 1998, the jail held 192 inmates. That compares with 121 a decade before on June 15, 1988. The jail population increase over the 10-year period is 58%. Monroe County's population grew only about 11% over the same period.

In 1998, the jail turned most single-bunk cells into double-bunk cells. The change meant not as many people sleeping on floor mats and increased the number of beds from 134 to 205.

From a 1999 H-T story about how jail conditions were stressing the building, corrections officers and inmates:

"An initiative in the summer of 1998 to double-bunk inmates has caused more problems than it has solved, according to Sheriff Steve Sharp and jail commander Bill Wilson.

"Populations have soared as high as 231. At the beginning of November populations were holding steady in the 220s. Though the double-bunking may have seemed like a good idea the time, designed so inmates could all be locked in cells, it has really compounded problems. There have been more fights in jail recently."

In 2002, the county bought 85 acres just south of the former RCA factory site for $1.3 million. Elected officials discussed building a justice complex there that would have included a new jail and juvenile detention facility that never made it past the talking stage.

From a 2003 H-T story

"Two consultants are urging Monroe County officials to bite the bullet and solve all their corrections problems — jail crowding and the needs for expanded community corrections and a juvenile treatment facility — in one giant effort.

"Their proposal, with a price tag of as much as $58 million, is for three facilities, all on the 85-acre site, south of the old Thomson plant, that the commissioners bought a few months ago."

Part of the plan was a $24 million county jail and sheriff's headquarters. The project included $7 million to house juveniles and low-level adult offenders. Another $5 million would have renovated the current jail space in the downtown justice building for use by the court system.

Comments / 2

Related
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

30-year-old Lindsey Inboden of Lawrenceville, Illinois, was arrested Monday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. 41-year-old Natalie Mundy of Loogootee was arrested early this morning by the Daviess County...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Woman sentenced to prison for violating her probation

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford woman to 800 days in the Indiana Department of Correction to serve time on a suspended sentence after she admitted to violating her probation. Brianna Melvin, 23, of Judah, originally pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a...
BEDFORD, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – July 19, 2022

Operating With Expired Plates / Speeding: Joshua R. Turner, $141. Seatbelt Violation: William P. Dart, II; Jose A. Lara; Margaret A. Stout, $25. Operating With Expired Plates: Melvin C. Kinney, $141; Dylan J. Hubert, dismissed. Speeding: Hunter R. Gray; Lauren E. Lubbehusen; Lucian Saimon; Thawng L. Kim; Gina R. Wright,...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Monroe County, IN
Government
County
Monroe County, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession of meth

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford woman to the Indiana Department of Correction Thursday afternoon. Brandy Mize, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana, negotiated by the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Weddle.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after police find meth and gun

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday, after Mitchell Police officers, along with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies, a Lawrence County prosecutor investigator, and Oolitic Town Marshal J. Harrington executed a search warrant at 303 West Mississippi Avenue. Officers secured the search warrant from Judge John Plummer...
MITCHELL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officers#In The News#Rca
WFYI

Charges dropped against Indiana man in 2015 killings of four

Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man accused of killing four people inside an Indianapolis home in 2015, citing the deaths of two witnesses and the discovery that DNA evidence had been compromised. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that they filed a motion to dismiss charges against...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Former FBI agent: stay prepared for shootings

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Retired FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan tells us the time to prepare your response for a mass shooter is not in the midst of gunfire. “You should really start thinking about places I could go if it happens,” Keenan explained. “Cover, concealment, where can I hide? Where is a place that may afford me some protection from oncoming rounds if it comes to that?”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wbiw.com

Spencer man arrested after approaching Bliss House employees

BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested after Bedford Police Department received a 911 call at 1:09 a.m. Monday reporting there were two males in the parking lot of Bliss Place and one had briefly entered the facility. When police arrived they spoke with employees of Bliss Place. One...
BEDFORD, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Man Arrested by Lebanon Police

At 7:35 p.m. Friday, Lebanon Police Officers were dispatched to the local Kroger on the report of a wanted subject out of Clinton County being at that location. LPD Officers were told that an off-duty Frankfort Police Officer spotted the wanted subject, Torrance Edwards 19 of Frankfort, at the Kroger. LPD Officers arrived on the scene and were told that Edwards fled the area heading north. After a foot pursuit, responding officers from multiple agencies within the county surrounded the area where Mr. Edwards was believed to be. With help from witnesses in the area, Mr. Edwards was located and taken into custody in the 600 block of Syracuse Drive.
LEBANON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Burglar stole “priceless” item from local country club

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Seymour man arrested after medical facilities burglarized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Seymour arrested a man in connection with four break-ins at two medical facilities over a two-week span. The burglaries happened between June 29 and July 14, according to a post on the Seymour Police Department's Facebook page. One business, a dentist's office located at...
SEYMOUR, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – Greenwood Park Mall Gunman Identified

The gunman who shot and killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday has been identified. Fox 59 says the man, 20-year-old Johnathan Douglas Sapirman of Greenwood, entered the mall with two rifles, a pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. He went into a mall restroom shortly before 5:00 Sunday afternoon.
GREENWOOD, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy