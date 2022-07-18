Problems with the Monroe County Jail have been documented in news articles for decades

Herald-Times' reporters' stories from the 1990s document the issues with the Monroe County Jail being discussed today were also in the news 25 years ago. There's been a lot of talk since, but not much action.

From a 1998 H-T story

"So far this year, the least number of prisoners was 155, in early February. The count has climbed as high as 217 — 83 persons over capacity. On June 11, 1998, the jail held 192 inmates. That compares with 121 a decade before on June 15, 1988. The jail population increase over the 10-year period is 58%. Monroe County's population grew only about 11% over the same period.

In 1998, the jail turned most single-bunk cells into double-bunk cells. The change meant not as many people sleeping on floor mats and increased the number of beds from 134 to 205.

From a 1999 H-T story about how jail conditions were stressing the building, corrections officers and inmates:

"An initiative in the summer of 1998 to double-bunk inmates has caused more problems than it has solved, according to Sheriff Steve Sharp and jail commander Bill Wilson.

"Populations have soared as high as 231. At the beginning of November populations were holding steady in the 220s. Though the double-bunking may have seemed like a good idea the time, designed so inmates could all be locked in cells, it has really compounded problems. There have been more fights in jail recently."

In 2002, the county bought 85 acres just south of the former RCA factory site for $1.3 million. Elected officials discussed building a justice complex there that would have included a new jail and juvenile detention facility that never made it past the talking stage.

From a 2003 H-T story

"Two consultants are urging Monroe County officials to bite the bullet and solve all their corrections problems — jail crowding and the needs for expanded community corrections and a juvenile treatment facility — in one giant effort.

"Their proposal, with a price tag of as much as $58 million, is for three facilities, all on the 85-acre site, south of the old Thomson plant, that the commissioners bought a few months ago."

Part of the plan was a $24 million county jail and sheriff's headquarters. The project included $7 million to house juveniles and low-level adult offenders. Another $5 million would have renovated the current jail space in the downtown justice building for use by the court system.