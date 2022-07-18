ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America second-quarter earnings drop 32%, missing expectations as market sell-off takes a toll

By Harry Robertson
 2 days ago
Brian Moynihan, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of America. Kristoffer Tripplaar for The Washington Post via Getty Images
  • Bank of America's Q2 earnings came in lower than expected Monday, down 32% on the year, as the market sell-off took a toll.
  • BofA's global banking arm saw its profit fall sharply as activity slowed due to the high uncertainty in markets.
  • JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley's earnings both missed expectations last week, but Citigroup's results impressed investors.

